If you're drafting your Fantasy Football team this weekend and you've got the first pick, you've got a pretty easy choice: You're probably taking Justin Jefferson. He's the consensus No. 1 overall player, and he's not alone -- wide receivers tend to be more expensive in drafts this season than in any season I can remember. At least at the high end. Don't be surprised if 10 picks in your first two rounds are WRs, at least. It's made getting one of the elite options at the position more important, especially in those three-WR leagues.

Here are my latest WR rankings, as of Sept. 2:

2023 WR rankings