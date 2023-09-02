If you're drafting your Fantasy Football team this weekend and you've got the first pick, you've got a pretty easy choice: You're probably taking Justin Jefferson. He's the consensus No. 1 overall player, and he's not alone -- wide receivers tend to be more expensive in drafts this season than in any season I can remember. At least at the high end. Don't be surprised if 10 picks in your first two rounds are WRs, at least. It's made getting one of the elite options at the position more important, especially in those three-WR leagues.
Here are my latest WR rankings, as of Sept. 2:
2023 WR rankings
- Justin Jefferson, Vikings – $36
- Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals – $29
- Tyreek Hill, Dolphins – $29
- Stefon Diggs, Bills – $25
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions – $24
- CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys – $19
- A.J. Brown, Eagles – $19
- Davante Adams, Raiders – $18
- Garrett Wilson, Jets – $16
- Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins – $14
- Tee Higgins, Bengals – $14
- Devonta Smith, Eagles – $14
- Cooper Kupp, Rams – $33
- Keenan Allen, Chargers – $11
- DK Metcalf, Seahawks – $11
- Calvin Ridley, Jaguars – $11
- Chris Olave, Saints – $11
- Deebo Samuel, 49ers – $10
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers – $10
- Amari Cooper, Browns – $10
- DeAndre Hopkins, Titans – $9
- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks – $9
- Terry McLaurin, Commanders – $7
- Christian Watson, Packers – $7
- DJ Moore, Bears – $6
- Diontae Johnson, Steelers – $6
- Jerry Jeudy, Broncos – $7
- Drake London, Falcons – $5
- Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers – $5
- Skyy Moore, Chiefs – $4
- Jordan Addison, Vikings – $4
- Jahan Dotson, Commanders – $4
- Marquise Brown, Cardinals – $4
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers – $4
- Mike Williams, Chargers – $4
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots – $4
- Michael Thomas, Saints – $4
- Brandin Cooks, Cowboys – $4
- Christian Kirk, Jaguars – $4
- George Pickens, Steelers – $3
- Gabe Davis, Bills – $3
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks – $3
- Michael Pittman, Colts – $3
- Treylon Burks, Titans – $3
- Elijah Moore, Browns – $2
- Romeo Doubs, Packers – $2
- Courtland Sutton, Broncos – $2
- Marvin Mims, Broncos – $2
- Kadarius Toney, Chiefs – $2
- Rondale Moore, Cardinals – $2
- Jakobi Meyers, Raiders – $2
- Adam Thielen, Panthers – $2
- Zay Jones, Jaguars – $1
- Allen Lazard, Jets – $1
- Quentin Johnston, Chargers – $1
- Rashod Bateman, Ravens – $1
- Odell Beckham, Ravens – $1
- Zay Flowers, Ravens – $1
- Tank Dell, Texans – $1
- Nico Collins, Texans – $1
- Jonathan Mingo, Panthers – $1
- Jameson Williams, Lions – $1
- Curtis Samuel, Commanders – $1
- Michael Wilson, Cardinals – $1
- DJ Chark, Panthers – $0
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns – $0
- John Metchie, Texans – $0
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs – $0
- Tyler Boyd, Bengals – $1
- Mecole Hardman, Jets – $0
- Darnell Mooney, Bears – $0
- Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants – $0
- K.J. Osborn, Vikings – $0
- Allen Robinson, Steelers – $0
- Alec Pierce, Colts – $0