Cooper (knee) participated in team drills during Sunday's practice as he saw his first 11-on-11 action of training camp, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Cooper will continue being eased back into action after coming off the PUP list last week, as the 49ers won't rush him back from an MCL injury. He'll compete for the starting spot at right guard upon his eventual return to full strength, but his availability for Thursday's preseason opener doesn't look too promising as he just took 11-on-11 snaps for the first time Sunday.