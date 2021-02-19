Hyder finished the 2020 campaign with 49 tackles (30 solo) and 8.5 sacks in 16 games.
Hyder joined the 49ers as a depth option at what was a loaded defensive end position to begin the year. Injuries decimated San Francisco's defensive front, opening the door for the 29-year-old to take over as a starter and post a new career high in sacks. Hyder will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, and his performance in 2020 should result in another career best in terms of salary as an edge rusher.