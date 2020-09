Dunlap recorded nine tackles, all solo, and a pass defensed across 75 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Eagles.

Dunlap's nine tackles Sunday mark a single-game career high, an unprecedented milestone for the 11-year veteran. He also led the defensive line in reps Sunday, playing in 82 percent of the snaps. If he can continue to wind back the clocks against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dunlap could become a valuable IDP commodity.