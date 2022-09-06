Gregory (shoulder) is expected to be a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Gregory was activated off the PUP list in mid-August but returned to practice in a limited fashion. However, he appears to be ramping up his activity before Sunday's season-opening showdown with Seattle, though Wednesday's official practice report should give a better indication of his availability for Week 1. Across his past three seasons in Dallas, Gregory totaled 15.5 sacks across 36 appearances, and if he's healthy, he'll look to make a strong first impression with his new squad to start the 2022 campaign.