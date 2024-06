Gregory was not in attendance for minicamp Tuesday, JC Allen reports.

Gregory currently has an open lawsuit against the NFL for discrimination in regards to a $500,000 fine he received last season for using THC, which he was prescribed to treat anxiety and PTSD. The Nebraska product signed a one-year contract with the Bucs in April and his absence Tuesday was not excused. It's not clear if Gregory will report to minicamp before its end, or what his status is for training camp.