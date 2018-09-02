The Broncos placed Fumagalli (sports hernia) on injured reserve Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

Fumagalli didn't play this preseason after battling a sports hernia all offseason. The rookie out of Wisconsin had a shot to make some noise in an untapped tight end corps, and he could be eligible to return later in the year. Fumagalli is a solid run blocker, but he also is a skilled pass catcher, recording 46 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns his senior season.

