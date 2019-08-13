Fumagalli played some full back during Tuesday's practice, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Coach Vic Fangio is taking a serious look a Fumagalli to being the solution to the injury to Andy Janovich, who suffered a strained pectoral muscle and will be out for the next 6-to-8 weeks. With tight end snaps going to be hard to come by for Fumagalli this season, a spot at fullback may be his best opportunity to see the field.

