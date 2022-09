Hicks (foot) did not participate at practice Friday and is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks will sit out for a second consecutive week after he sustained a plantar fascia tear in his foot Week 2 at New Orleans. The Pro Bowler will likely need to participate in practice in some capacity next week if he's going to be able to play Week 5 versus Atlanta, and for now Rakeem Nunez-Roches will continue to eat up the majority of the fill-in reps.