Johnson, who's been a full participant in training camp after finishing last season's postseason run with a rib injury, has made a strong impression in his bid for the No. 5 receiver job, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. "Tyler came in in great shape," head coach Todd Bowles said. "I think he's learned the offense a little more, so he's playing a lot freer than he was the last two years. This is a great camp for him. He'll get a lot of playing time, and we'll get to see what he's really doing."

Auman notes Johnson has particularly impressed with catches over the middle in 7-on-7 and full-squad drills. The third-year pro has acquitted himself relatively well in limited opportunity over his first two seasons, taking advantage of injuries on the Buccaneers' receiving corps at times on his way to generating a 48-529-2 line on 72 targets across 31 games. With Tampa Bay's top four wideouts set, Johnson is battling several candidates, including capable holdovers Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller, for a spot on the back end of the positional depth chart this summer.