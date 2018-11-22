Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Returns to full practice
Ekeler (neck) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Meanwhile, top back Melvin Gordon (hamstring/knee) was added to the Chargers' Week 12 injury report after being limited Thursday. If Gordon is hampered at all this weekend against the Cardinals, added opportunities would be available for Ekeler.
