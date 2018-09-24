Ekeler carried the ball four times for 47 yards and caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in the 35-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The fumble happened as Ekeler was attempting to move the chains on fourth down late in the contest, closing the door on any hope of a miracle comeback. The second-year running back was hardly featured in the passing game, but neither was Melvin Gordon as the two backs combined to catch five passes Sunday after totaling 23 receptions in the previous two games. The lack of guaranteed opportunities mute Ekeler's explosive capabilities somewhat, but a bounceback performance should be in order against the depleted 49ers in Week 4.