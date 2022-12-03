site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Braden Smith: Out against Cowboys
Smith (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against Dalls.
Smith's absence will leave the Colts' depth on the offensive line thin. Matt Pryor will presumably fill in at right tackle.
