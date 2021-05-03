With the 2021 NFL Draft completed, it's time to move into rookie draft season. The weeks following the draft are my favorite time to hold rookie drafts in my league, and it's one of the most common as well. Opinions will change over the summer, but much of rookie ADP will be set in the next two weeks.

The actual landing spots in the draft didn't have a large impact on the first tier. We told you before the draft there was a clear top six including Ja'Marr Chase, Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. That is still the clear top six in one-QB leagues. The order can be determined by the league rules, as you'll see below. In PPR leagues, I'm taking Chase first. If catches don't count, I'll take Harris. In tight end premium leagues, Pitts is the easy choice. Anywhere you can start more than one quarterback, Trevor Lawrence jumps to the head of the pack.

Picks 7-14 is where rookie drafts will get really interesting. A quarterback-needy team could certainly justify Lawrence at 7 or Fields at the turn. JaVonte Williams, Michael Carter and Trey Sermon will all have their backers. My favorite two players in that range may just be the receivers, Terrace Marshall and Rondale Moore. They could both be top-36 receivers in Year 1, and they were drafted into systems that should make the most of their abilities.

The final thing that stood out from this first run through is that the class seems about 20 players deep. There are plenty of dart throws and upside plays after that, but if there are 14 potential first round picks, there may only be six more you'll feel good about in the second round. Another way to say all of this is that I'd overpay to get into the top six, top 14 or the top 20 if I found myself just outside any of those ranges.

The four columns below represent PPR, non-PPR, Superflex or two-QB, and tight end premium leagues from left to right, giving you an idea of how the draft board changes in each format. Later in the week we'll get these rookies ranked in the top 150 overall and at their positions. As always, you can find all the latest Dynasty content at Dynasty Fantasy Football Central.