Fantasy Football: Our first standard mock draft for 2018 starts with four running backs

The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy leagues in 2018. Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first mock draft for the upcoming season.

We know, it's early. Super Bowl LII just ended, and it was an exciting finish, with the Eagles beating the Patriots 41-33.

But we're not wasting any time in getting started on our preparation for the 2018 campaign. The more you know, the better off you are, and we want you ready come Draft Day.

With that in mind, we have already done our first 2018 mock draft. This was a 12-team standard draft, and the purpose for this mock was to see where players will likely be selected coming off their performance in 2017.

We did not include the upcoming rookies for this mock draft, and we are well aware a lot will change with free agency and the NFL Draft. As such, we will do multiple mock drafts in the coming months.

For this mock draft, the first round was likely what you will see for most leagues this season, especially at the top with Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson going in the first four picks. Bell could fall if he decides to hold out because of his contract situation, but he should be on the field for the Steelers in Week 1.

Four receivers went in the first round with Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham and Julio Jones, which is fine, but I actually like Michael Thomas better than Jones coming into the year. Thomas went at No. 17 overall.

The other running backs to finish out the first round were, in order, Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon and Dalvin Cook. I would have drafted Hunt and Gordon over Fournette, and I like Alvin Kamara better than Cook. Kamara went at No. 14 overall.

There's a lot of speculation that went into this draft, with some players potentially getting a boost in value because they could get elevated on the depth chart. For example, I drafted Derrick Henry in Round 2 because I expect the Titans to move on from DeMarco Murray this offseason. Murray was still drafted in Round 5.

And you have the guessing game of where some free agents will end up. Some of the prominent players who will be switching teams this offseason include Kirk Cousins (he was drafted in Round 13), Dion Lewis (Round 3), Carlos Hyde (Round 4), Jerick McKinnon (Round 7), Isaiah Crowell (Round 9), Jarvis Landry (Round 4), Alvin Robinson (Round 5) and Jimmy Graham (Round 8).

It was also interesting to see where some of the players coming off significant injuries were drafted, including Cook and Robinson. Aaron Rodgers was still the No. 1 quarterback (he was drafted in Round 4), and no one was really shying away from Carson Wentz (Round 6), Chris Carson (Round 6), Deshaun Watson (Round 6), Chris Thompson (Round 7), Julian Edelman (Round 7) and Cameron Meredith (Round 9).

Jordan Reed was drafted in Round 11, and Andrew Luck was drafted in Round 13. Those two players could see a significant spike in value if they are healthy for the start of training camp.

I took a few risks with my roster from No. 2 overall. After Bell, who is somewhat risky until his contract is settled, and Henry, who could remain in a timeshare with the Titans, I drafted Tyreek Hill in Round 3. There are about 10 receivers I feel confident in as of now as top-tier guys -- Brown, Hopkins, Beckham, Thomas, Jones, A.J. Green, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Keenan Allen and Hill -- and I was thrilled to get Hill after selecting those two running backs.

I drafted another running back in Round 4 with Jamaal Williams, and I expect him to be the best running back in Green Bay. He should get a boost with Rodgers back, and I made sure to handcuff him with Aaron Jones in Round 8.

In Round 5, I went with Robinson over Larry Fitzgerald with the chance that Fitzgerald could announce his retirement in the next two weeks. If Fitzgerald returns in 2018 then I would have taken him over Robinson, who should be fine from last year's torn ACL and could stay in Jacksonville again as a free agent. If Robinson ends up in San Francisco, for example, then his value would rise.

My final two receivers are Devin Funchess (Round 7) and Kenny Golladay (Round 11), and this is a position I might need to address if we were playing out this league. While I like Funchess as a No. 3 receiver and Golladay as a sleeper, this group could be in trouble if Hill struggles. And let's keep in mind he's getting a new quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, which hopefully won't hinder his production.

The rest of my running backs are D'Onta Foreman (Round 9) and Matt Breida (Round 10), and I love the talent I have at this position. Bell, Henry and one of the Packers' running backs should be in my lineup each week, but I might also have the best running back for the Texans if Foreman is OK coming off last year's Achilles injury, along with the starter for the 49ers if Hyde leaves as a free agent.

At quarterback, Watson could be a steal if he's 100 percent as expected from last year's torn ACL, and he was the fifth quarterback drafted after Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Wentz. And I took a pair of tight ends with Eric Ebron (Round 12) and Adam Shaheen (Round 13). 

I'm hopeful that Ebron can pick up this season where last season ended when he had a touchdown or 90 receiving yards in three of his final four games. And Shaheen is my favorite sleeper tight end this year heading into his sophomore campaign.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Matthew Coca, Video Producer
  4. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  5. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  8. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Meron Berkson, Video Producer
  11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  12. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Scott White T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Jamey Eisenberg L. Bell RB PIT
3 Matthew Coca E. Elliott RB DAL
4 R.J. White D. Johnson RB ARI
5 Adam Aizer A. Brown WR PIT
6 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 George Maselli L. Fournette RB JAC
8 Jeremy Bache K. Hunt RB KC
9 Dave Richard O. Beckham WR NYG
10 Meron Berkson M. Gordon RB LAC
11 Chris Towers D. Cook RB MIN
12 Will Brinson J. Jones WR ATL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Will Brinson R. Gronkowski TE NE
14 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO
15 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
16 Dave Richard A. Green WR CIN
17 Jeremy Bache M. Thomas WR NO
18 George Maselli D. Adams WR GB
19 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
20 Adam Aizer D. Freeman RB ATL
21 R.J. White L. McCoy RB BUF
22 Matthew Coca J. Howard RB CHI
23 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henry RB TEN
24 Scott White M. Ingram RB NO
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Scott White T. Kelce TE KC
26 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hill WR KC
27 Matthew Coca A. Jeffery WR PHI
28 R.J. White T. Hilton WR IND
29 Adam Aizer Z. Ertz TE PHI
30 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
31 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB CAR
32 Jeremy Bache J. Mixon RB CIN
33 Dave Richard B. Cooks WR NE
34 Meron Berkson J. Ajayi RB PHI
35 Chris Towers D. Baldwin WR SEA
36 Will Brinson D. Lewis RB NE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Will Brinson L. Miller RB HOU
38 Chris Towers J. Gordon WR CLE
39 Meron Berkson D. Bryant WR DAL
40 Dave Richard C. Hyde RB SF
41 Jeremy Bache D. Thomas WR DEN
42 George Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
43 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN
44 Adam Aizer A. Collins RB BAL
45 R.J. White A. Cooper WR OAK
46 Matthew Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
47 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams RB GB
48 Scott White J. Landry WR MIA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Scott White T. Brady QB NE
50 Jamey Eisenberg A. Robinson WR JAC
51 Matthew Coca G. Olsen TE CAR
52 R.J. White R. Wilson QB SEA
53 Adam Aizer M. Jones WR DET
54 Heath Cummings C. Anderson RB DEN
55 George Maselli L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
56 Jeremy Bache J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
57 Dave Richard T. Coleman RB ATL
58 Meron Berkson E. Engram TE NYG
59 Chris Towers D. Murray RB TEN
60 Will Brinson J. Nelson WR GB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Will Brinson G. Tate WR DET
62 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR LAR
63 Meron Berkson C. Wentz QB PHI
64 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
65 Jeremy Bache H. Henry TE LAC
66 George Maselli R. Woods WR LAR
67 Heath Cummings B. Powell RB NYJ
68 Adam Aizer C. Davis WR TEN
69 R.J. White M. Crabtree WR OAK
70 Matthew Coca S. Perine RB WAS
71 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB HOU
72 Scott White R. Anderson WR NYJ
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Scott White D. Johnson RB CLE
74 Jamey Eisenberg D. Funchess WR CAR
75 Matthew Coca J. Crowder WR WAS
76 R.J. White C. Thompson RB WAS
77 Adam Aizer M. Lynch RB OAK
78 Heath Cummings M. Mack RB IND
79 George Maselli K. Rudolph TE MIN
80 Jeremy Bache D. Brees QB NO
81 Dave Richard J. McKinnon RB MIN
82 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE
83 Chris Towers M. Goodwin WR SF
84 Will Brinson T. Cohen RB CHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Will Brinson C. Kupp WR LAR
86 Chris Towers M. Bryant WR PIT
87 Meron Berkson W. Gallman RB NYG
88 Dave Richard J. Graham TE SEA
89 Jeremy Bache R. Burkhead RB NE
90 George Maselli C. Hogan WR NE
91 Heath Cummings J. Doyle TE IND
92 Adam Aizer C. Newton QB CAR
93 R.J. White D. Parker WR MIA
94 Matthew Coca M. Mariota QB TEN
95 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
96 Scott White S. Shepard WR NYG
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Scott White E. Sanders WR DEN
98 Jamey Eisenberg D. Foreman RB HOU
99 Matthew Coca O. Howard TE TB
100 R.J. White D. Martin RB TB
101 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
102 Heath Cummings I. Crowell RB CLE
103 George Maselli J. White RB NE
104 Jeremy Bache K. Benjamin WR BUF
105 Dave Richard G. Bernard RB CIN
106 Meron Berkson P. Garcon WR SF
107 Chris Towers C. Meredith WR CHI
108 Will Brinson D. Prescott QB DAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Will Brinson J. Doctson WR WAS
110 Chris Towers D. Woodhead RB BAL
111 Meron Berkson R. Kelley RB WAS
112 Dave Richard C. Clement RB PHI
113 Jeremy Bache T. Montgomery RB GB
114 George Maselli N. Agholor WR PHI
115 Heath Cummings R. Matthews WR TEN
116 Adam Aizer K. Dixon RB BAL
117 R.J. White D. Walker TE TEN
118 Matthew Coca D. Westbrook WR JAC
119 Jamey Eisenberg M. Breida RB SF
120 Scott White A. Abdullah RB DET
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Scott White L. Murray RB MIN
122 Jamey Eisenberg K. Golladay WR DET
123 Matthew Coca J. Allen RB BAL
124 R.J. White T. Riddick RB DET
125 Adam Aizer Jaguars DST JAC
126 Heath Cummings M. Lee WR JAC
127 George Maselli J. Garoppolo QB SF
128 Jeremy Bache J. Reed TE WAS
129 Dave Richard M. Stafford QB DET
130 Meron Berkson K. Stills WR MIA
131 Chris Towers M. Gillislee RB NE
132 Will Brinson M. Davis RB SEA
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Will Brinson E. McGuire RB NYJ
134 Chris Towers D. Njoku TE CLE
135 Meron Berkson D. Jackson WR TB
136 Dave Richard F. Gore RB IND
137 Jeremy Bache M. Wallace WR BAL
138 George Maselli Eagles DST PHI
139 Heath Cummings B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
140 Adam Aizer J. Richard RB OAK
141 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
142 Matthew Coca T. Pryor WR WAS
143 Jamey Eisenberg E. Ebron TE DET
144 Scott White A. Peterson RB ARI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Scott White Ravens DST BAL
146 Jamey Eisenberg A. Shaheen TE CHI
147 Matthew Coca Vikings DST MIN
148 R.J. White K. Cousins QB WAS
149 Adam Aizer J. Tucker K BAL
150 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR
151 George Maselli L. Blount RB PHI
152 Jeremy Bache Texans DST HOU
153 Dave Richard J. Winston QB TB
154 Meron Berkson Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
155 Chris Towers A. Luck QB IND
156 Will Brinson J. Stewart RB CAR
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC
158 Chris Towers Broncos DST DEN
159 Meron Berkson Saints DST NO
160 Dave Richard G. Zuerlein K LAR
161 Jeremy Bache S. Gostkowski K NE
162 George Maselli O. Darkwa RB NYG
163 Heath Cummings M. Bryant K ATL
164 Adam Aizer D. Washington RB OAK
165 R.J. White W. Lutz K NO
166 Matthew Coca J. Goff QB LAR
167 Jamey Eisenberg J. Elliott K PHI
168 Scott White P. Rivers QB LAC
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Scott White H. Butker K KC
170 Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks DST SEA
171 Matthew Coca C. Boswell K PIT
172 R.J. White Chiefs DST KC
173 Adam Aizer J. Nelson WR ARI
174 Heath Cummings A. Hurns WR JAC
175 George Maselli M. Prater K DET
176 Jeremy Bache C. Coleman WR CLE
177 Dave Richard Bengals DST CIN
178 Meron Berkson R. Gould K SF
179 Chris Towers M. Crosby K GB
180 Will Brinson G. Gano K CAR
Team by Team
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 M. Ingram RB NO
3 25 T. Kelce TE KC
4 48 J. Landry WR MIA
5 49 T. Brady QB NE
6 72 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 73 D. Johnson RB CLE
8 96 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 97 E. Sanders WR DEN
10 120 A. Abdullah RB DET
11 121 L. Murray RB MIN
12 144 A. Peterson RB ARI
13 145 Ravens DST BAL
14 168 P. Rivers QB LAC
15 169 H. Butker K KC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 D. Henry RB TEN
3 26 T. Hill WR KC
4 47 J. Williams RB GB
5 50 A. Robinson WR JAC
6 71 D. Watson QB HOU
7 74 D. Funchess WR CAR
8 95 A. Jones RB GB
9 98 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 119 M. Breida RB SF
11 122 K. Golladay WR DET
12 143 E. Ebron TE DET
13 146 A. Shaheen TE CHI
14 167 J. Elliott K PHI
15 170 Seahawks DST SEA
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 J. Howard RB CHI
3 27 A. Jeffery WR PHI
4 46 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 51 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 70 S. Perine RB WAS
7 75 J. Crowder WR WAS
8 94 M. Mariota QB TEN
9 99 O. Howard TE TB
10 118 D. Westbrook WR JAC
11 123 J. Allen RB BAL
12 142 T. Pryor WR WAS
13 147 Vikings DST MIN
14 166 J. Goff QB LAR
15 171 C. Boswell K PIT
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 21 L. McCoy RB BUF
3 28 T. Hilton WR IND
4 45 A. Cooper WR OAK
5 52 R. Wilson QB SEA
6 69 M. Crabtree WR OAK
7 76 C. Thompson RB WAS
8 93 D. Parker WR MIA
9 100 D. Martin RB TB
10 117 D. Walker TE TEN
11 124 T. Riddick RB DET
12 141 M. Williams WR LAC
13 148 K. Cousins QB WAS
14 165 W. Lutz K NO
15 172 Chiefs DST KC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Brown WR PIT
2 20 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 29 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 44 A. Collins RB BAL
5 53 M. Jones WR DET
6 68 C. Davis WR TEN
7 77 M. Lynch RB OAK
8 92 C. Newton QB CAR
9 101 W. Fuller WR HOU
10 116 K. Dixon RB BAL
11 125 Jaguars DST JAC
12 140 J. Richard RB OAK
13 149 J. Tucker K BAL
14 164 D. Washington RB OAK
15 173 J. Nelson WR ARI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 K. Allen WR LAC
3 30 K. Drake RB MIA
4 43 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 54 C. Anderson RB DEN
6 67 B. Powell RB NYJ
7 78 M. Mack RB IND
8 91 J. Doyle TE IND
9 102 I. Crowell RB CLE
10 115 R. Matthews WR TEN
11 126 M. Lee WR JAC
12 139 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 150 Rams DST LAR
14 163 M. Bryant K ATL
15 174 A. Hurns WR JAC
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 7 L. Fournette RB JAC
2 18 D. Adams WR GB
3 31 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 42 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 55 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
6 66 R. Woods WR LAR
7 79 K. Rudolph TE MIN
8 90 C. Hogan WR NE
9 103 J. White RB NE
10 114 N. Agholor WR PHI
11 127 J. Garoppolo QB SF
12 138 Eagles DST PHI
13 151 L. Blount RB PHI
14 162 O. Darkwa RB NYG
15 175 M. Prater K DET
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Hunt RB KC
2 17 M. Thomas WR NO
3 32 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 41 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 56 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
6 65 H. Henry TE LAC
7 80 D. Brees QB NO
8 89 R. Burkhead RB NE
9 104 K. Benjamin WR BUF
10 113 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 128 J. Reed TE WAS
12 137 M. Wallace WR BAL
13 152 Texans DST HOU
14 161 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 176 C. Coleman WR CLE
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 16 A. Green WR CIN
3 33 B. Cooks WR NE
4 40 C. Hyde RB SF
5 57 T. Coleman RB ATL
6 64 C. Carson RB SEA
7 81 J. McKinnon RB MIN
8 88 J. Graham TE SEA
9 105 G. Bernard RB CIN
10 112 C. Clement RB PHI
11 129 M. Stafford QB DET
12 136 F. Gore RB IND
13 153 J. Winston QB TB
14 160 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 177 Bengals DST CIN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 15 M. Evans WR TB
3 34 J. Ajayi RB PHI
4 39 D. Bryant WR DAL
5 58 E. Engram TE NYG
6 63 C. Wentz QB PHI
7 82 J. Edelman WR NE
8 87 W. Gallman RB NYG
9 106 P. Garcon WR SF
10 111 R. Kelley RB WAS
11 130 K. Stills WR MIA
12 135 D. Jackson WR TB
13 154 Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
14 159 Saints DST NO
15 178 R. Gould K SF
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Cook RB MIN
2 14 A. Kamara RB NO
3 35 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 38 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 59 D. Murray RB TEN
6 62 S. Watkins WR LAR
7 83 M. Goodwin WR SF
8 86 M. Bryant WR PIT
9 107 C. Meredith WR CHI
10 110 D. Woodhead RB BAL
11 131 M. Gillislee RB NE
12 134 D. Njoku TE CLE
13 155 A. Luck QB IND
14 158 Broncos DST DEN
15 179 M. Crosby K GB
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jones WR ATL
2 13 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 36 D. Lewis RB NE
4 37 L. Miller RB HOU
5 60 J. Nelson WR GB
6 61 G. Tate WR DET
7 84 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 85 C. Kupp WR LAR
9 108 D. Prescott QB DAL
10 109 J. Doctson WR WAS
11 132 M. Davis RB SEA
12 133 E. McGuire RB NYJ
13 156 J. Stewart RB CAR
14 157 Chargers DST LAC
15 180 G. Gano K CAR
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

