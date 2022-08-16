When Cordarrelle Patterson signed with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of last season, the move didn't generate much buzz. Prior to 2021, Patterson had never finished with more than the 469 receiving yards he had as a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings, but in 2021-22, he generated 548 and five touchdowns to go with 610 rushing yards and another six scores. His evolution into a multi-faceted skill player made him one of the biggest Fantasy football sleepers last season. Where should Patterson be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Atlanta's rebuild is in full effect this year, and part of that includes the addition of rookie running back Tyler Allgeier from BYU.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. There could be a drop-off in production for Seattle at the quarterback position following the departure of Russell Wilson. However, this potential dip has been overstated in the Fantasy football rankings 2022, creating value on one of the league's top slot receivers as a sleeper.

Lockett had a better target share than teammate DK Metcalf in the games that Wilson did not play in last season and also more air yards. He remains in line to be a big contributor for the Seahawks this season. Lockett is being drafted in the 10th round on average, which SportsLine's model has identified as a mistake. He is projected to have a better season than receivers like Tim Patrick and Marquise Brown, who are both being drafted ahead of him in most leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds. Miami has completely reconstructed its offense, starting with coaches and highlighted by offseason acquisitions. In the flurry of changes, the addition of Edmonds has slid under the radar, but could provide a major boost for the Dolphins and his Fantasy owners.

Besides trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins also beefed up their offensive line when they signed left tackle Terron Armstead and interior lineman Connor Williams. The model projects that Edmonds' potential, particularly in PPR formats, makes him a more valuable pick than others like Patterson, Kareem Hunt or Clyde Edwards-Helaire based on their current 2022 Fantasy football ADP. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

