If you made it to the Fantasy playoffs despite your No. 1 pick, Christian McCaffrey, missing most of the season, congratulations. Unfortunately, it sounds like you're going to have to make due without him for at least one more week. After McCaffrey missed Thursday's practice head coach Matt Rhule said he did not expect his star running back to play in Week 14.

If you have Mike Davis, the math is pretty simple here. If not, it looks bleak. Ty Johnson was our favorite waiver wire add at running back coming into the week, but now it sounds like Frank Gore will play. J.D. McKissic probably isn't available in your league. Adrian Peterson could be in play, but there's also a chance both D'Andre Swift (illness) and Kerryon Johnson (knee) return. 

In non-PPR the guy with the highest projection who might be available is Peyton Barber, who will take over the early downs role for Washington. He's a touchdown-or-bust option, which probably describes Jeff Wilson and Gus Edwards as well. The fact is, there are no good starting running back options available on the waiver wire.

The one guy who could be an exception is Tony Pollard. The Cowboys have a short week and Ezekiel Elliott has been limited by a calf injury in practice. If Elliott were to miss Week 14, Pollard would be a top-12 back in the rankings against the Bengals. At the very least Pollard is worth a roster spot until Elliott is cleared.

The following players are being projected as out for Week 14:

headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
headshot-image
Christian McCaffrey RB
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
  • 67.5 -- PPR Fantasy points for McKissic since Week 9. That ranks ninth among running backs.
  • 16 -- David Montgomery has at least 16 touches in all but two games this season.
  • 3.2 -- Ronald Jones leads the NFL with 3.2 yards after contact per rush attempt.
  • 53 -- Todd Gurley has not topped 53 rushing yards since Week 7.
  • 9.1 -- Kareem Hunt has one game with more than 9.1 PPR Fantasy points since Nick Chubb returned.
  • 1 -- Cam Akers has still not seen more than one target in any game. 
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
12.7
RB RNK
7th
headshot-image
Adrian Peterson RB
DET Detroit • #28
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
7.2
RB RNK
39th
headshot-image
Jonathan Taylor RB
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV IND -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
11.9
RB RNK
9th
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
9.3
RB RNK
14th

On Fantasy Football Today, we're previewing every game, identifying the best matchups and who to start and sit. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or anywhere else you get your podcasts:

Week 14 Adds
headshot-image
Adrian Peterson RB
DET Detroit • #28
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55
OPP VS RB
30th
RB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
60%
This is entirely dependent on the status of D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johsnon, so check for news right before you make your waiver claims.
headshot-image
Peyton Barber RB
WAS Washington • #34
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
5th
RB RNK
38th
ROSTERED
9%
Barber had 14 carries after Gibson went down in Week 13. He has decent touchdown odds as Washington's short yardage back.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE BAL -2.5 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
9th
RB RNK
46th
ROSTERED
55%
Edwards may only see 7 to 10 carries, but he's proven useful with that workload before.
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
14%
Wilson has split pretty evenly with Mostert the past two weeks but this is a very difficult matchup.
Stashes
headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
6%
Penny will return to practice on Wednesday and will have fresh legs for the stretch run. Both Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have been playing hurt, so there's a chance we see Penny in a feature role before the season is over.
Top Play
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
17th
PROJ PTS
7.7
RB RNK
5th
FANDUEL
$6,800
DRAFTKINGS
$6,400
I'd like to be more creative than this, but Mike Davis has performed like a No. 1 running back when Christian McCaffrey has been out and Davis is not priced like a No. 1 running back.
Heath's Projections

