How many running backs are truly must-start Fantasy options heading into the playoffs? In Tuesday's edition of the Fantasy Football Today Newsletter, Chris Towers named Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb and James Robinson as the only backs you can't sit under any circumstances, assuming health, and you may be able to squeeze David Montgomery on that list, too. Beyond those 10, pretty much everyone is taken on a week-to-week basis. Some guys would be must-start players in a different offense or with a more assured role, and a few may be able to establish themselves with a big Week 14.

Chances are, you've got at least one of lineup spot to make a decision for in this pivotal matchup. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column for running back can help you make the right call.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 609 REC 29 REYDS 271 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.2 Taylor is hot right now, and that should continue this week against the Raiders, who have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, including five total touchdowns over that span. In his past two games against Green Bay and Houston, Taylor has at least 16 total touches, 114 total yards, three targets and three catches, and he scored a touchdown against the Texans in Week 13. This is the guy we've been waiting for all season.

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 820 REC 27 REYDS 161 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.1 Bruce Arians plans to commit to Jones, although we've heard that before -- many times. But this seems like a logical time to lean on Jones with Tampa Bay coming off a bye against the Vikings, who have allowed three total touchdowns to running backs and two guys to gain at least 110 total yards in their past three games. Jones has scored at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three outings, and he should have the chance for a big game here at home. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 504 REC 16 REYDS 72 TD 6 FPTS/G 10 I expected Gallman to struggle in Week 13 at Seattle with Colt McCoy under center, but I was wrong. Gallman was awesome with the best rushing performance of his career, gaining 135 yards on 16 carries. I didn't like that he didn't have a catch or that Alfred Morris stole two touchdowns, but it's hard to argue with what Gallman has done as the replacement for Devonta Freeman (ankle). He comes into Week 14 with six games in a row with at least 12 PPR points, including six touchdowns over that span. He should stay hot against the Cardinals, who have allowed five rushing touchdowns in their past three games. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 231 REC 56 REYDS 408 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 I likely would have listed McKissic as a sleeper given his matchup with the 49ers if Antonio Gibson (toe) was healthy. But with Gibson likely out, McKissic should be treated as a starter in all PPR leagues and a flex in non-PPR formats. He comes into Week 14 with at least 10 targets and seven catches in three of his past five games. I don't expect Washington to lean on Peyton Barber this week, and McKissic again has the chance for double digits in targets, with an uptick in carries as well. There have been six running backs with at least five targets against the 49ers this year, and all six had at least seven PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. That gives McKissic the chance for a nice floor if his targets remain constant.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAR -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 357 REC 4 REYDS 49 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 We'll put Akers here because he has the chance to be a flex option this week against the Patriots. Akers has scored in three games in a row, and he was finally the lead back for the Rams in Week 13 at Arizona, playing 63 percent of the snaps compared to 22 percent for Darrell Henderson and 16 percent for Malcolm Brown. Hopefully, Akers can get at least 14 carries against New England, and he had 21 carries in Week 13. There have been eight running backs with at least 14 carries against the Patriots, and all of them have at least 80 total yards this year. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 253 REC 36 REYDS 260 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 It will take a high level of trust to use Bernard this week since he's been terrible in his past four games, but the matchup is great against the Cowboys. Part of the problem for Bernard has been the offense with Joe Burrow (knee) getting hurt in Week 11, and he's faced some tough matchups over that stretch against Pittsburgh, Washington, the Giants and Miami. He's been at 14 total touches or less in each game over that span, and he's scored eight PPR points or less in each outing. But here come the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed a 100-yard rusher in three games in a row against Dalvin Cook, Antonio Gibson and Gus Edwards, and there have been five rushing touchdowns scored over that span. Bernard is a low-end starter this week. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 435 REC 29 REYDS 222 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 No team allows more Fantasy points to opposing running backs than the Lions, including 23 total touchdowns to the position. That's great news for Aaron Jones, but Williams could also be considered a flex option in this matchup. He had eight carries for 63 yards in Week 2 against Detroit in tandem with Jones, and six times this season a pair of running backs against the Lions has scored at least eight PPR points, including each of the past two games against Houston and Chicago. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 42 REYDS 326 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Edmonds, who played at Fordham, loves going back to the New York area. Last year against the Giants, Edmonds went off for 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns, along with two catches for 24 yards. And this year against the Jets in Week 5, Edmonds had three carries for 36 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 56 yards on six targets. The Giants are tied for second in receptions allowed to running backs with 74, which bodes well for Kenyan Drake and Edmonds, and Edmonds should be considered a flex play in PPR.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Devontae Booker RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 12 REYDS 65 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 Booker got the start for the Raiders in Week 13 at the Jets with Josh Jacobs (ankle) out, and he failed to impress with 16 carries for 50 yards, along with one catch for 1 yard on two targets. It was great that he had 17 total touches, and he will likely have that workload again, which makes him a flex play in most leagues. But I'm not excited about Booker taking on a Colts team that has been tough to run on all season when healthy. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 631 REC 19 REYDS 123 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 I'm extremely hopeful that Jalen Hurts taking over for Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles will be good for Sanders, but it's hard to trust him this week against the Saints. New Orleans has now gone 50 games in a row in the regular season without allowing a 100-yard rusher, and the Saints lead the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed to running backs with three rushing and five total. Sanders has combined for 16 PPR points in his past three games and has just 18 total touches in his past two outings. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 641 REC 4 REYDS 52 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 The good news for Harris is the Rams have allowed a running back to score in five games in a row. The bad news for Harris is he only has two rushing touchdowns on the season, and Cam Newton is always a threat to steal rushing scores. The Rams also haven't allowed a running back to gain more than 48 yards on the ground since Week 6, and Harris is limited in the passing game with just four catches on five targets for the season. Harris is a flex option in non-PPR leagues and someone to avoid in PPR. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 5.7 RB RNK 43rd YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 12 REYDS 82 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.2 I'd like to avoid Moss and Devin Singletary if possible, but Moss is an easy guy to bench this week. He fumbled an exchange with Josh Allen in Week 13 at San Francisco and was limited to three carries for 9 yards, along with one catch for 5 yards. Singletary, who has scored 11 PPR points in consecutive games, likely won't fare much better than Moss this week against the Steelers, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year. Even with Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) out, I still wouldn't trust Moss this week in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 14 REYDS 151 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 I still plan on starting Mostert as a low-end No. 2 running back in non-PPR leagues and a flex option in PPR this week, but I'm concerned about his performance. The Washington run defense is stout, and the Football Team hasn't allowed a running back to score on the ground in four games in a row. In fact, Washington has allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 5. And in Week 13 against Buffalo, Mostert played less snaps than Jeff Wilson, along with Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon getting touches. I'm still hopeful Mostert can be the lead running back for the 49ers, but it's hard to start him with confidence this week.

