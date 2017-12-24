Fantasy Football Week 16 Injury Report Update: Michael Thomas a true game-time decision, while Leonard Fournette returns

More Week 16: Waiver Wire — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Championship weekend is here for the majority of season-long leagues, and serious injuries have required Fantasy owners to put in some intense last-minute work on the wire. The receiver position has particularly taken a hit over the last week, with one particularly notable injury sending many owners scrambling. With the most important time of the Fantasy season for many upon us, let's dive into who's looking likely to take the field in a pivotal Week 16 slate:

Quarterbacks

The Broncos' Paxton Lynch (ankle) was able to work back to a full practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions to start the week. The extent of the 2017 first-round pick's playing time thus far this season is the 33 snaps he logged against the Raiders in Week 12, a game in which he completed nine of 14 passes for 41 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for 17 yards. There's yet to be an official announcement of whether Lynch or Brock Osweiler will draw the start against the Redskins, but local beat writers have gone on record as stating that all signs point toward the latter getting the nod. Osweiler has been serviceable in three starts this season, and he completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns while running in another score in emergency Week 15 duty versus the Colts. Trevor Siemian was subsequently placed on injured reserve with the shoulder injury that forced his exit and allowed Osweiler to enter the contest.



The Texans' Tom Savage (concussion) is out once again in Week 16, leaving T.J. Yates as the starter on Christmas Day against the Steelers. Yates undeniably drew the proverbial short straw for his first start in Week 15, as he ran into the buzzsaw that is the Jaguars' secondary. Pittsburgh won't offer much relief, as they give up the sixth-fewest fantasy points (15.29) in standard scoring formats to quarterbacks, along with a stingy 207.0 passing yards per game.



Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (hip, knee) was limited throughout the practice week and is officially listed as questionable to face the Panthers on Sunday. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to take the field without limitations. If that prognosis comes to pass, the fourth-year tight end should garner plenty of Jameis Winston's attention, considering position mate O.J. Howard was placed on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury and DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday's contest with an ankle issue of his own.



The Chargers' Hunter Henry suffered a lacerated kidney in a Week 15 loss to the Chiefs and was subsequently placed on injured reserve this week, putting an abrupt end to his second season. Henry finishes with 45 receptions (on 62 targets) for 579 yards and four touchdowns over 14 games, and his departure leaves Antonio Gates, Jeff Cumberland and Sean McGrath as a rather non-descript tight end trio. While those players could conceivably see a few extra targets, the primary beneficiaries of Henry's absence could well be the Los Angeles receiving corps.



The Bears' Adam Shaheen (chest) is questionable to take on the Browns after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. The rookie missed the Week 15 tilt against the Lions as well and could come down to a game-time decision Sunday. Dion Sims and Daniel Brown would once again handle the tight end reps for Chicago against a Browns team that's allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position in standard scoring formats (10.14) if Shaheen ultimately sits.



The 49ers' Garrett Celek (knee, ribs) is questionable to take on the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. The veteran tight end fought through the knee issue in last week's win over the Titans and posted three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in that contest. With five receptions for 130 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of catches of over 40 yards in the last two games, Celek could make for an interesting streaming option and DFS tournament punt play against a Jacksonville defense that funnels action in the passing game towards the tight end due to its lockdown corners. Conversely, rookie George Kittle would hold appeal for those very same reasons if Celek is unable to go.



The Cardinals' Troy Niklas (ankle) is out for Sunday's contest against the Giants. Jermaine Gresham will return from a one-game absence due to an illness, but Ricky Seals-Jones, who's caught just three passes for 31 yards in the last two games, should still see the majority of tight end targets against a Giants' defense that's been the most vulnerable in the NFL to the position (11.29 fantasy points per game allowed in standard scoring formats).



The Raiders' Clive Walford was placed on injured reserve Saturday with the concussion he suffered in Week 14. He finishes a disappointing 2017 campaign with career lows in receptions (nine), yards (80), YPC (8.9) and touchdowns (zero).



Kickers

The Rams' Greg Zuerlein was suddenly placed on injured reserve Wednesday and underwent back surgery the very next day. Subsequent reports revealed the kicker had been dealing with the injury all season and it was exacerbated last Saturday night after he apparently slept in an awkward position. While Zuerelin was able to make it through last Sunday's blowout win over the Seahawks – a game in which he managed to drill two field goals and four extra points – the discomfort was apparently too much. He finishes the season having drilled 38 of 40 field goals, including six of his seven attempts from beyond 50 yards. Sam Ficken, who converted only 72.0 percent of his 75 field-goal attempts in a four-year career at Penn State and has yet to kick in an NFL regular-season game, will get the first shot at trying to fill Zuerlein's shoes.



Key defensive players