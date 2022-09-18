marcus-mariota-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

I'm not saying you shouldn't start Tom Brady this week. But you should know about the risks. Pretty much every wide receiver on his roster is dealing with injuries this week -- Chris Godwin is the only one who is out for sure, as of Sunday morning, but Mike Evans (calf), Russell Gage (hamstring), and Julio Jones (knee) are all at less than 100% even if they do play. 

And he's got a tough, tough matchup against a Saints defense that has made life very difficult for Brady since he got to Tampa. In five games against the Saints (including the playoffs), he has eight interceptions to eight touchdowns, while averaging just 6.3 yards per pass attempt. All in all, he's averaged just 18.6 points per game against the Saints, compared to 25.5 against every other team. 

Brady is too good to get away from entirely, but I'm starting Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins ahead of him -- and I've even got Aaron Rodgers ranked one spot ahead coming off his touch Week 1. There's risk in starting Brady, is what I'm saying. 

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 2. 

  1. Josh Allen vs. TEN
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. LAC
  3. Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
  4. Justin Herbert @KC
  5. Jalen Hurts vs. MIN
  6. Kyler Murray @LV
  7. Joe Burrow @DAL
  8. Matthew Stafford vs. ATL
  9. Russell Wilson vs. HOU
  10. Derek Carr vs. ARI
  11. Kirk Cousins @PHI
  12. Aaron Rodgers vs. CHI
  13. Tom Brady @NO
  14. Trey Lance vs. SEA
  15. Jameis Winston vs. TB
  16. Justin Fields @GB
  17. Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
  18. Carson Wentz @DET
  19. Marcus Mariota @LAR
  20. Trevor Lawrence vs. IND
  21. Jared Goff vs. WAS
  22. Daniel Jones vs. CAR
  23. Baker Mayfield @NYG
  24. Mitchell Trubisky vs. NE
  25. Mac Jones @PIT
  26. Matt Ryan @JAX
  27. Ryan Tannehill @BUF
  28. Cooper Rush vs. CIN
  29. Joe Flacco @CLE
  30. Jacoby Brissett vs. NYJ
  31. Davis Mills @DEN
  32. Geno Smith @SF