I'm not saying you shouldn't start Tom Brady this week. But you should know about the risks. Pretty much every wide receiver on his roster is dealing with injuries this week -- Chris Godwin is the only one who is out for sure, as of Sunday morning, but Mike Evans (calf), Russell Gage (hamstring), and Julio Jones (knee) are all at less than 100% even if they do play.
And he's got a tough, tough matchup against a Saints defense that has made life very difficult for Brady since he got to Tampa. In five games against the Saints (including the playoffs), he has eight interceptions to eight touchdowns, while averaging just 6.3 yards per pass attempt. All in all, he's averaged just 18.6 points per game against the Saints, compared to 25.5 against every other team.
Brady is too good to get away from entirely, but I'm starting Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins ahead of him -- and I've even got Aaron Rodgers ranked one spot ahead coming off his touch Week 1. There's risk in starting Brady, is what I'm saying.
Here are my full QB rankings for Week 2.
- Josh Allen vs. TEN
- Patrick Mahomes vs. LAC
- Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
- Justin Herbert @KC
- Jalen Hurts vs. MIN
- Kyler Murray @LV
- Joe Burrow @DAL
- Matthew Stafford vs. ATL
- Russell Wilson vs. HOU
- Derek Carr vs. ARI
- Kirk Cousins @PHI
- Aaron Rodgers vs. CHI
- Tom Brady @NO
- Trey Lance vs. SEA
- Jameis Winston vs. TB
- Justin Fields @GB
- Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
- Carson Wentz @DET
- Marcus Mariota @LAR
- Trevor Lawrence vs. IND
- Jared Goff vs. WAS
- Daniel Jones vs. CAR
- Baker Mayfield @NYG
- Mitchell Trubisky vs. NE
- Mac Jones @PIT
- Matt Ryan @JAX
- Ryan Tannehill @BUF
- Cooper Rush vs. CIN
- Joe Flacco @CLE
- Jacoby Brissett vs. NYJ
- Davis Mills @DEN
- Geno Smith @SF