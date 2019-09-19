Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Mark Ingram ready for marquee matchup

This has been some week. Normally, we have a running back injury here or a wide receiver injury there. Occasionally, a quarterback goes down, but nothing like what's happened leading into Week 3.

It feels like the quarterback position was wiped out.

Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is out for the season, Drew Brees (thumb) is expected to miss at least six weeks and Cam Newton (foot) might not play in Week 3. The Jets are also on their third quarterback with Sam Darnold (illness) and Trevor Siemian (ankle) out.

Remember when our biggest concern was Jacoby Brissett replacing the retired Andrew Luck in Indianapolis? We can only hope things go as well in Pittsburgh and New Orleans with the backup quarterbacks there. And let's not forget that Jacksonville also lost Nick Foles (clavicle) in Week 1.

While several Fantasy managers are scrambling to find quarterbacks — guys like Josh Allen and Brissett should be the top options — there are also ripple effects to these injuries. As you're well aware, when the quarterback goes down, the rest of the team typically suffers.

Without Roethlisberger, James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster aren't as elite now that Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback. You're still starting Conner and Smith-Schuster in all your leagues, but the ceiling is lower on their expected production.

It's the same story without Brees, where Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas lose value with Teddy Bridgewater. The difference is Brees is expected to return this season, so the Saints guys are potentially in better shape than the Steelers.

Injuries are never fun, but quarterback injuries carry more weight, especially when top-tier guys like Roethlisberger and Brees go down. Hopefully, Newton can play in Week 3 against the Cardinals, but the Panthers skill guys would be downgraded slightly if Kyle Allen has to start, including Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Greg Olsen.

It's going to be an interesting scoring period in Week 3, and the Fantasy managers who manage the injuries the best will likely come out on top. We just hope there aren't many more significant injuries this week, especially at quarterback.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Start of the Week

Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 2 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.5

You want a piece of the action of the game with the highest projected point total this week, and that's Baltimore at Kansas City. Las Vegas has listed the over/under for points at 55, and I might lean toward the over.

Both quarterbacks should be stars with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, and I love a lot of the receivers in this game (see below). We're not sure what's going on with the Chiefs backfield due to injuries to Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle), but Mark Ingram should be ready to go.

And I love the setup for him against the Chiefs.

While Kansas City has yet to allow a running back to score, Leonard Fournette went for 84 total yards in Week 1, with Josh Jacobs gaining 99 rushing yards in Week 2. Ingram should have the best game against the Chiefs to date.

He went off against Miami in Week 1 with 14 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and he followed that up with 77 total yards in Week 2 against Arizona. While that wasn't a great performance, he did have two catches for 30 yards on two targets against the Cardinals, which is something we could see more of moving forward.

Last year, Baltimore running backs Kenneth Dixon and Gus Edwards combined for 24 carries for 126 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 21 yards in Week 14 against the Chiefs at home. I'm sure the Ravens would love to establish the run at Kansas City this week and slow down Mahomes as much as possible.

I'm expecting a hefty workload for Ingram this week, and he's worth starting as at least a No. 2 running back in all leagues. This should be a fun game in Arrowhead Stadium, and it looks like a Fantasy bonanza for all.

I'm starting Ingram over: James Conner (at SF), Josh Jacobs (at MIN), Joe Mixon (at BUF), Damien Williams (vs. BAL), Marlon Mack (vs. ATL)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 507 RUYDS 59 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.5 I've been impressed with Allen so far this season, including his comeback at the Jets in Week 1 as well as his quality outing in Week 2 at the Giants. Winning back to back road games is tough, especially to start the season, and Allen has improved already in his second year in the NFL. He's still running the ball, which helps his Fantasy output, and he has 17 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns on the year. This week, he's facing a Bengals defense that allowed 19 Fantasy points to Russell Wilson in Week 1 and 27 Fantasy points to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2. I expect another 20-point outing from Allen this week, and he's worth using as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG TB -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 402 RUYDS 22 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 11 The Winston breakout game we've been waiting for is coming this week against the Giants. He improved his play in Week 2 at Carolina on Thursday after being a total disaster in Week 1 against San Francisco, and the extra time to prepare for this week should help him, as well as facing an inferior opponent. The Giants have allowed at least 24 Fantasy points to Allen and Dak Prescott, and Winston should do well in this game at home. He's faced the Giants in each of the past two seasons, and he's averaging 25.0 Fantasy points in those meetings. Hopefully, that continues this week. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 495 RUYDS 30 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 24.5 Wilson was excellent in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with 30 Fantasy points, and the best thing about his performance was he attempted 35 passes. He only attempted 30-plus passes six times in 2018, and he had at least 22 Fantasy points in five of them, so we like it when Wilson is throwing. Of course, it will help if the Saints make him throw, either by making this a high-scoring affair or taking away Seattle's ground attack. But even if Wilson is under 30 with his attempts, he should still be started this week. The Saints allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to both Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff, and I expect Wilson to finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3 at home. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 624 RUYDS 27 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 23 Ryan is off to a good start with his Fantasy production through two games, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in outings against Minnesota in Week 1 and Philadelphia in Week 2. Both were comeback efforts, but Ryan is proving, once again, to be a quality Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. This week, he's facing a Colts defense that struggled with Philip Rivers in Week 1 (29 Fantasy points) but contained Marcus Mariota (15 points) in Week 2. I expect Ryan to be closer to Rivers this week, and he's worth starting in all leagues. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 626 RUYDS 18 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.5 Rivers has faced the Texans four times in his career, and he's lit them up every time. In those games, he has 862 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in each outing. He's also played well at home going back to last season. In his past five home games, including his 29-point outing against the Colts in Week 1, he has at least 24 Fantasy points in three of them. The Texans allowed 24 Fantasy points against Drew Brees in Week 1 and 17 Fantasy points against Gardner Minshew in Week 2, so there's an opportunity here for Rivers to succeed. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 463 RUYDS 6 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.5 We'll see what role Minkah Fitzpatrick plays this week as the new safety for the Steelers, but I still expect Garoppolo to do well in this matchup at home. He just scored 27 Fantasy points at Cincinnati, and the Steelers have allowed huge games to Tom Brady and Wilson in consecutive weeks, with those quarterbacks combining for 641 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Garoppolo is worth using as a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback this week. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL IND -2 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 336 RUYDS 34 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 20 Brissett is only averaging 27.5 pass attempts through the first two games of the season, but he's also averaging 20.0 Fantasy points per game over that span. I like the matchup for him at home against the Falcons, who have allowed multiple touchdowns in each game to Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz. Brissett is a good streaming option in Week 3. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CAR -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 6.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 This is one for deep two-quarterback and Superflex leagues because we don't know if Cam Newton (foot) is out. But if Allen starts against the Cardinals, he might be better than the other replacement guys, including Mason Rudolph and Teddy Bridgewater. Arizona has been awful against Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson in the first two games, allowing 657 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, as well as 142 rushing yards. Allen could be a sneaky option in all leagues if Newton is out, and he had 28 Fantasy points in one start in Week 17 last year at New Orleans.

Sit 'Em Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -8.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 457 RUYDS 20 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 13 I had high expectations for Carr in Week 2 against Kansas City with the thought that he would be chasing points against the Chiefs. He was chasing points, but he failed to deliver a good stat line, scoring just 10 Fantasy points. It could be ugly for Carr this week at Minnesota, even though the Vikings have allowed multiple touchdowns in each game to Ryan and Aaron Rodgers. Carr, obviously, isn't at the same level as those guys, and he's barely an option in two-quarterback leagues this week. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK MIN -8.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 328 RUYDS 21 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Cousins could have a bounce-back game this week at home against the Raiders after scoring a combined 25 Fantasy points through two weeks, or he could have another performance like what happened to him in Week 1 against Atlanta. Against the Falcons, Cousins attempted just 10 passes because the run game and defense were dominant. I'm OK with Cousins as a starter in a two-quarterback or Superflex league — the Raiders were just embarrassed at home by Patrick Mahomes for 443 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. This game should be a lot of Dalvin Cook for the Vikings, though, and I expect Cousins to have a low floor, even in a favorable matchup at home. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 729 RUYDS 2 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 23 Dalton is averaging 23.0 Fantasy points through two games this season, and he seems to be a good fit for Zac Taylor's offense in Cincinnati. The fact that he has 729 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two games against Seattle and San Francisco, without A.J. Green (ankle), is impressive. But I hate this matchup for him in Week 3 at Buffalo. The Bills defense should be tough on opposing quarterbacks all year, and this should be Dalton's first game with fewer than 20 Fantasy points. I would only start Dalton in two-quarterback or Superflex leagues this week. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 657 RUYDS 17 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 20 Murray had 25 Fantasy points in a comeback effort against Detroit in Week 1, and he scored just 15 points at Baltimore in Week 2, although he played better. He completed 25-of-40 passes for 349 yards, but he had no touchdowns against the Ravens. I'd start Murray in a two-quarterback or Superflex league this week at home against Carolina, but the Panthers have done a nice job against Jared Goff and Winston in two games, holding them to a combined 394 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. I'm expecting Murray to have his second game in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points.

Bust Alert Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 610 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 4 FPTS/G 14 Mayfield has been a Fantasy bust through two games, and I don't expect him to turn things around this week against the Rams. He's scored a combined 28 Fantasy points this season against Tennessee and the Jets, and the Rams have yet to allow a touchdown to an opposing quarterback in matchups against the Panthers and Saints. Now, consider that something is clearly off with Newton, and Brees was hurt against the Rams, but this defense should continue to make Mayfield uncomfortable and limit his Fantasy production. Mayfield is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN GB -8 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 155 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 I'm hopeful that the Jones we saw in Week 2 is the one we'll get for the rest of the season. After scoring just four PPR points in Week 1 at Chicago, he scored 24 PPR points in Week 2 against Minnesota with 23 carries for 116 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 34 yards on six targets. He is still sharing touches with Jamaal Williams, but Jones is the lead back and worth trusting again. Denver has allowed two running backs (Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery) to score three touchdowns in two games, and Jones should be considered a high-end No. 2 running back this week against the Broncos. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -23 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 99 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 The Patriots are the biggest favorite this week at home against the Jets, so you should expect plenty of points and hopefully carries for Michel. We saw a similar setup last week at Miami when New England won 43-0, and Michel had 21 carries for 85 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He fumbled in the game, which is never good, and he has yet to catch a pass this season. But he also had a second touchdown called back after he was ruled down at the 1-yard line, and Tom Brady finished off the drive with a quarterback sneak. We'll see if the Jets get back linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) this week, and the Jets have allowed a running back to either gain at least 98 total yards or score a touchdown in each game this season. I like James White as a starter in PPR this week as well, and Rex Burkhead is worth using as a flex in deeper leagues given the matchup and expected game flow. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS CHI -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 2 REYDS 33 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Montgomery needed more touches after Chicago's Week 1 loss to Green Bay when he had six carries for 18 yards and one catch for 27 yards. He got in Week 2 at Denver with 18 carries for 62 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 6 yards on three targets. I'd still like to see less work for Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, but it's clear the Bears want to rely on Montgomery as much as possible. And I expect the Bears to be playing with a lead this week, which should allow Montgomery to get plenty of carries once again. He's worth using as a high-end No. 2 running back in Week 3. Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 90 REC 4 REYDS 60 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 I'm hopeful that the Lions releasing C.J. Anderson on Tuesday is a sign that Johnson will get more work and that this isn't about more touches for Ty Johnson or J.D. McKissic. Kerryon Johnson went from 18 total touches in Week 1 at Arizona to 14 total touches in Week 2 against the Chargers, but he had the better game last week. He had 12 carries for 41 yards (3.4 yards per carry), along with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on three targets against the Chargers. The Eagles have yet to allow a running back to score this season, but losing defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) should help Johnson. He also will hopefully be a factor in the passing game since the Eagles are among the league leaders in receptions to running backs with 15 in two games. I like Johnson as a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back this week. Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 41 REC 6 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Freeman has struggled so far this season with a combined 12 PPR points in two games, but this should be his breakout performance against the Colts. Indianapolis has struggled with Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry in each game this season, and standout linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) is now banged up. I like that Freeman has been involved in the passing game with six catches for 54 yards on eight targets in two games, and hopefully he'll average more than the 2.2 yards per carry he's been at so far this year. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back this week.

Sleepers Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 2 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Gore could be a low-end starting running back this week in all formats if Devin Singletary (hamstring) is out. He's coming off a strong game against the Giants in Week 2 with 19 carries for 68 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards, and this is a great matchup against the Bengals. Through two games, Cincinnati is allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 4 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 Mostert looked amazing in the first game without Tevin Coleman (ankle), and he's worth using as at least a flex this week against the Steelers. He had 13 carries for 83 yards (6.4 yards per carry) in Week 2 against Cincinnati, as well as three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Matt Breida is still the better Fantasy running back in this backfield, and Jeff Wilson is worth a look in deeper leagues. But Mostert should get 15 total touches if things work out right, and the Steelers are top 10 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 12 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 I expect Washington to be chasing points this week, even at home against the Bears, and Thompson should again be the lead running back for the Redskins. He played more snaps than Adrian Peterson in Week 2 against Dallas, and Thompson had five catches for 48 yards on eight targets, as well as two carries for 3 yards. That's now 12 catches for 116 yards on 18 targets in two games, which makes him at least a flex option in PPR leagues. And the Bears just allowed Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman to catch nine passes for 78 yards on 14 targets in Week 2, which bodes well for Thompson this week. Peyton Barber RB TB Tampa Bay • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG TB -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 3 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 I hope we're not going to see Tampa Bay feature a different running back each week, which is what's happened so far in each game. In Week 1 against San Francisco, Ronald Jones was the lead rusher with 14 total touches, compared to 10 for Barber. Then in Week 2, Barber took the lead with 24 total touches, compared to just four for Jones. Barber should be the Buccaneers' top guy this week against the Giants, who have already allowed three rushing touchdowns this season. Barber is worth using as a flex option in all leagues this week. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 I still like Duke Johnson better than Hyde this week in all formats, but Hyde can be a useful flex option in non-PPR leagues. Through two games, he has 30 carries for 173 yards (5.8 yards per carry), and he looks rejuvenated playing in Houston. The Chargers struggled against Marlon Mack in Week 1 before clamping down on Detroit's run game in Week 2, although Kerryon Johnson scored through the air. Still, given what Hyde has done in two games, he's not a bad flex option if he's averaging nearly 6.0 yards per carry.

Sit 'Em Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 79 REC 8 REYDS 53 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 We might be starting to see the Broncos make the switch to Royce Freeman as the lead back over Lindsay. In Week 2 against Chicago, Freeman played a higher percentage of snaps compared to Lindsay, and Freeman was finally used in the passing game. We'll see what happens moving forward, but Lindsay has a tough matchup in Week 3 at Green Bay. The Packers defense struggled with Dalvin Cook in Week 2, but I expect Cook to dominate most teams this season when healthy. In Week 1, Green Bay swallowed up the Bears running backs on the road and should do the same this week against Denver. I would only use Lindsay as a flex option in PPR. Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS CHI -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 10 REYDS 56 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Cohen has had a strange start to his season. In Week 1 against Green Bay, he had no carries and finished with eight catches for 49 yards on 10 targets, which is a quality game in PPR. Then in Week 2 at Denver, he got four carries for 18 yards and only two catches for 7 yards on five targets. It's just too hard to trust him with Montgomery taking the lead role, unless it's a game where you expect the Bears to be trailing. In that case, Cohen can be a useful Fantasy option in PPR. This week at Washington, Chicago should be playing with a lead, so unless Cohen finds the end zone or breaks a big play, which obviously could happen, he's someone you might want to avoid in all leagues. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 You got lucky that Peterson scored in Week 2 against Dallas if you started him because he had a miserable stat line otherwise with 10 carries for 25 yards (2.5 yards per carry), as well as two catches for 7 yards. Thompson should once again play more snaps than Peterson against Chicago given the expected game flow of Washington chasing points, and the Bears have now allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back in their past seven games going back to last year. Peterson is a low-end flex option in non-PPR leagues at best. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 You're not benching Alvin Kamara even with Drew Brees (thumb) out, but you should get away from Murray this week. And he's really been disappointing through two games in New Orleans thus far. While he did score on a 30-yard touchdown run in Week 1 against Houston, he only has 14 total touches on the season (11 carries for 50 yards and three catches for 20 yards). Seattle also has been tough against opposing running backs thus far this season, although they had Joe Mixon (ankle) and James Conner (knee) not finish their games against the Seahawks in each of the first two weeks. I'm still stashing Murray for now, but he's only worth using as a flex in deeper formats. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL KC -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 34 REC 9 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 I'm not sure what to make of the Chiefs' backfield this week with Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) hurt, although it seems like both will play. Now, if Williams is in and McCoy is out, then I would like Williams more against the Ravens, even though he will likely still share touches with rookie Darwin Thompson. While Williams didn't have any touches in the fourth quarter against Oakland in Week 2, he was having a down game prior to that point with nine carries for 8 yards, as well as three catches for 48 yards on five targets. It's unknown if he was hurt early in the game and tried to play through it, but if McCoy plays then we'll see the Chiefs continue to rotate running backs, which is something you might want to avoid. And making matters worse, the Ravens come into this game allowing the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs, although they have faced Miami and a banged-up David Johnson through two games.

Bust Alert Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 27 REC 5 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Mixon has struggled through two games this season, and you have to wonder how healthy he is after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. He's combined for 12 PPR points in two games against Seattle and San Francisco, with 17 carries for 27 yards, as well as five catches for 17 yards on eight targets. He was hurt against the Seahawks in Week 1 and likely played at less than 100 percent in Week 2 against the 49ers, so better days are ahead. But I don't consider him a must-start Fantasy option this week against Buffalo. The Bills gave up big games against Le'Veon Bell and Saquon Barkley in the first two games of the season, but those running backs are on a different level than Mixon right now. You will likely start Mixon in most leagues, but just lower expectations and don't expect a dominant performance on the road in Week 3.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 17th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 169 TD 2 FPTS/G 20 Ridley is off to a good start so far this season, and he should have another quality performance in Week 3. Through two games against Minnesota and Philadelphia, Ridley has 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing, and I expect him to excel once again at Indianapolis. The Colts come into this game No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but they faced the Titans in Week 2, which isn't really a tough test for their secondary. Let's see how they hold up against Ridley and Julio Jones. I like Ridley as a top-10 Fantasy receiver in Week 3. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 21st OWNED 92% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 195 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.5 We told you all offseason that Brown would be a solid Fantasy receiver with his move to Buffalo, and he's been great through two games against the Jets and Giants. He has 14 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets, and I expect him to have a big game against the Bengals in Week 3. Cincinnati just struggled with Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin in Week 2, and the Bengals have allowed three touchdowns to receivers on the season. Brown should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 12th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 24 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 20 It's hard to tell if Fitzgerald is 36 or 26 with the way he's played the past two games. Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have rejuvenated the 16-year veteran, and he's worth starting in all leagues in Week 3 against Carolina. Through two games against Detroit and Baltimore, Fitzgerald has 13 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets. Chris Godwin just beat up this Carolina secondary for eight catches, 121 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and hopefully Fitzgerald can do something similar. Christian Kirk is also worth using as a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Kirk just had six catches for 114 yards on eight targets at Baltimore in Week 2. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 15th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 123 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 After getting two targets in Week 1 against Cincinnati, which he converted into one catch for 44 yards and a touchdown, Lockett finally got the targets I was hoping to see for him in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. He set new career highs in targets (12) and receptions (10), and he finished with 79 yards. I hope the Seahawks continue to feed Lockett the ball this many times on a weekly basis; he would have the chance to dominate if that happens. The Saints have already allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in two games, and Lockett should have the chance for another big game in Week 3. D.K. Metcalf is also worth starting as a solid No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 22nd OWNED 94% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 233 TD 2 FPTS/G 23 Brown has been awesome through two games of his NFL career. He had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 1 at Miami, and he followed that up with eight catches for 86 yards on 13 targets in Week 2 against Arizona. The Ravens could be in a track meet with the Chiefs in Week 3, and Brown could have the chance for double digits in targets again. Kansas City has already allowed four touchdowns to receivers in two games, and I expect Brown to go off in this matchup. He's worth starting in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET PHI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 32nd OWNED 49% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 118 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.5 Agholor has six games in his career with double digits in targets, including Week 2 at Atlanta in the game where DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) got hurt, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in five of them, while averaging 17.7 PPR points over that span. Jackson and Jeffery are likely out, so expect Agholor's targets to again spike against the Falcons. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL KC -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 42nd OWNED 55% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Sammy Watkins is a must-start receiver, and Demarcus Robinson and Hardman are now in consideration as starters after their performance in Week 2 at Oakland. Robinson had the better game with six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, but Hardman also had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets. And Hardman had a 72-yard touchdown called back due to a penalty. Don't be afraid to start Hardman and Robinson this week if you were lucky enough to add them off waivers. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CAR -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 37th OWNED 80% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 17 REYDS 123 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 It seems like Kyle Allen will start for the injured Cam Newton (foot) this week at Arizona, and I would still use Samuel as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. The Cardinals secondary is bad, and three receivers have already had at least 14 PPR points against them in two games. Allen started Week 17 last year at New Orleans, and Samuel had two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on four targets in that game. D.J. Moore should still be started even with Allen under center; don't give up on these Panthers receivers in Week 3 even if Newton is out. Randall Cobb WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA DAL -21.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 43rd OWNED 30% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 93 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 With Michael Gallup (knee) out, we'll see if Cobb or Devin Smith can step up for the Cowboys and Fantasy players. Both are worth consideration in deeper leagues in Week 3 against Miami. The Dolphins are tied for the most touchdowns allowed to receivers with five, and three receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against them. I like Cobb slightly better than Smith. Cobb has nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets through two games with Dallas this year. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR OWNED 57% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Washington is someone to consider in deep leagues now that Mason Rudolph is starting for the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow). The two were teammates at Oklahoma State, and they showed great rapport in the preseason. The Steelers need to get Donte Moncrief out of the lineup and play Washington opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster to make Rudolph comfortable. It's worth taking a flier on Washington in deep three-receiver leagues in Week 3 against the 49ers.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 33rd OWNED 90% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 20 REYDS 270 TD 3 FPTS/G 27.5 Ross is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver, but I don't like this matchup for him in Buffalo. He's been awesome so far this season with A.J. Green (ankle) out, scoring at least 21 PPR points in each of the first two games. But Buffalo's secondary should make things tough on Ross (as well as Tyler Boyd, but I would still start Boyd in all leagues). The Bills have only allowed one touchdown to T.J. Jones on the season. Consider Ross a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 44th OWNED 93% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 14 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Fantasy managers might consider cutting Landry soon if he continues to struggle. Through two games, he only has 17 PPR points, and he's been held to under five catches and 70 yards in outings against Tennessee and the Jets. He does have 14 targets on the season, but our fears of Odell Beckham ruining things for Landry seems to be coming true. This week, Landry has a brutal matchup against the Rams, who have yet to allow a receiver to score. Beckham is still worth starting in all leagues, but I would only use Landry as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR leagues. Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -23 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 36th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 92 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Here's my disclaimer: sit Gordon at your own risk. I wouldn't be surprised if there's a squeaky wheel game coming for him in Week 3 against the Jets. Or he could be limited again like we saw in Week 2 at Miami, which was the first game with Antonio Brown on the team. Gordon had five targets against the Dolphins and finished with just two catches for 19 yards. This is going to be the problem for Gordon, Brown and Julian Edelman, that one of the three guys will likely suffer when everyone is active, and I have Gordon ranked third of this trio. Again, he could go off, and this has nothing to do with the matchup against the Jets. But he also could be left out in terms of production. He's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 109 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Fuller is always a candidate for a blowup game based on one big play, but that hasn't happened yet. Through two games against New Orleans and Jacksonville, Fuller has six catches for 109 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. It was good to see his targets rise from three in Week 1 to seven last week, but it's hard to trust him as anything more than a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. So far, the No. 1 receiver against the Chargers has been great with T.Y. Hilton in Week 1 (28 PPR points) and Kenny Golladay in Week 2 (25 PPR points), which bodes well for DeAndre Hopkins. I'm not expecting much from Fuller though until proven otherwise. Emmanuel Sanders WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 27th OWNED 97% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 20 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 23.5 Sanders is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option because he's been awesome so far in his comeback from last year's Achilles' injury. Through two games, Sanders has 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets, and he's scored at least 19 PPR points in each game against Oakland and Chicago. He's still worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I wouldn't be surprised if he struggled in a matchup with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 31st OWNED 97% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 151 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.5 Williams is expected to play despite a hip injury he sustained in Week 2 against Kansas City, but it sounds like he won't be 100 percent. He's played well through two games with the Raiders with 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets, but this should be a tough matchup against a tough Minnesota secondary. We've seen the Vikings already give up three touchdowns to Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones and Geronimo Allison through two games, as well as Davante Adams going over 100 receiving yards. But I don't like this spot for Williams on the road while he's less than 100 percent. He's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM tight end

Start 'Em Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 14.7 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 17 REYDS 220 TD 2 FPTS/G 24.5 Andrews missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury, but he should be fine for Sunday's game at Kansas City. And hopefully he'll continue to produce at a high level like we've seen for the first two games of the year. He has 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets against Miami and Arizona, and while those are two of the worst defenses in the NFL, I'm not going to knock Andrews for dominating in those games. The Chiefs just allowed Oakland's tight ends Darren Waller and Derek Carrier to get nine catches for 96 yards on 12 targets in Week 2, and Andrews should be considered a top five Fantasy tight end this week. Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CAR -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 146 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 The No. 2 PPR tight end in Week 1 was T.J. Hockenson with 25 points. The No. 1 PPR tight end in Week 2 was Andrews with 25 points. Those guys both faced the Cardinals each week, and hopefully Olsen will follow suit. He was great in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with six catches for 110 yards on nine targets, and he has nine targets in each of his first two games. Even with Kyle Allen likely starting for the injured Cam Newton (foot), I still like Olsen as a must start Fantasy tight end given the matchup with the Cardinals. Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 78 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 McDonald scored two touchdowns from Mason Rudolph in Week 2 against Seattle, and hopefully that's a connection Fantasy players can rely on moving forward. McDonald finished the game against the Seahawks with seven catches for 38 yards and the two scores on seven targets, and the 49ers should have allowed multiple touchdowns to tight ends on the season. Tyler Eifert did score against them in Week 2, but Cameron Brate had two touchdowns called back due to penalties in Week 1. I like McDonald as a top 10 Fantasy tight end this week.

Sleepers Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA DAL -21.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 Witten's return to the NFL has been successful so far with seven catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets in two games. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in each outing, and he could benefit with Michael Gallup out. He has a great matchup in Week 3 against Miami, and Witten should be considered a low-end starting option this week. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 62 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 I liked Dissly heading into Week 1 against Cincinnati, but he got hurt and was unable to finish the game. He bounced back in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he should be the No. 3 option in Seattle's passing game behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. He's worth using as a streaming option in Week 3 against New Orleans. Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Davis will once again be Fantasy relevant as long as Jordan Reed (concussion) is out, and we'll see if Reed is able to return this week. Through two games without Reed, Davis has seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he would be a low-end starting option in Week 3 against the Bears.

Sit 'Em Eric Ebron TE IND Indianapolis • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL IND -2 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 33 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Ebron scored in Week 2 at Tennessee and finished the game with three catches for 25 yards on four targets. He also could have scored in Week 1 at the Chargers but was unable to secure the ball in the end zone. He's looking like a touchdown or bust tight end, which is fine, but the rest of his production is minimal with four catches for 33 yards on seven targets in two games. The Falcons just allowed Zach Ertz to catch eight passes for 72 yards in Week 2, but he had 16 targets in that game. It will take Ebron five games to get to 16 targets at his current pace, so I would avoid using him as a starting Fantasy option this week in most leagues. Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN GB -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Graham scored in Week 1 at Chicago, but he went without a catch in Week 2 against Minnesota. He only had two targets against the Vikings, and it will be difficult to trust him as a starter in most leagues. Against the Bears, he had five targets and finished with three catches for 30 yards and the touchdown. The Broncos have yet to allow a tight end to score this season in games against Oakland and Chicago, and Graham's production will likely be minimal if he fails to find the end zone. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 It was great to see Eifert find the end zone in Week 2 against the 49ers, and he now has eight catches for 36 yards and the score for the season on 10 targets. This is a tough matchup against the Bills, and Buffalo just held Evan Engram to six catches for 48 yards on eight targets in Week 2. I'd love for Eifert to stay healthy all season after being limited to 14 games the past three seasons due to injury, but I'm not interested in starting him this week in most leagues on the road at Buffalo.

Bust Alert Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 10 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Cook was already having a rough start to the season before Drew Brees (thumb) got hurt, and it will be hard to trust him now with Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill under center for the Saints. Through two games, Cook has four catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. We'll see if he can connect with the new quarterback moving forward, but I would keep him reserved in most leagues, if possible, with this matchup on the road in Seattle.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline

Packers (vs. DEN) – 11.4 projected points

The Packers come into this game with six sacks, three interceptions and holding the Bears and Vikings to a combined 19 total points. They should be able to put pressure on Joe Flacco, who has been sacked five times. And the Broncos have scored just 30 points as a team against the Raiders and Bears. This Packers defense is legit, and the Packers DST should be started in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline

Seahawks (vs. NO): The Saints have yet to commit to Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback with Drew Brees (thumb) out, although both are expected to play. This will be the second week in a row the Seahawks are facing a backup quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) was injured against them in Week 2. The Seahawks DST only scored three Fantasy points against the Steelers, but the unit scored 15 Fantasy points in Seattle's previous home game in Week 1 against Cincinnati.

49ers (vs. PIT): The 49ers DST has been great through two games, and the unit gets a favorable matchup at home against the Steelers, who are without Roethlisberger. The 49ers come into this game with seven sacks, four interceptions, two DST scores and have held Tampa Bay and Cincinnati to a combined 34 points, with both games on the road. We'll see how Mason Rudolph does in his first start, but I would trust the 49ers DST this week.

Buccaneers (vs. NYG): In deeper leagues, it could be worth it to take a flier on the Buccaneers DST with Daniel Jones making his first start for the Giants. Tampa Bay comes into this game after a strong showing against the Panthers, and the Buccaneers had three sacks, one fumble recovery and held Carolina to 14 points in Week 2. Jones also had an issue with fumbling in the preseason, losing two of them.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline

Ravens (at KC) – 5.5 projected points

You might want to hold the Ravens DST for upcoming matchups against the Browns, Steelers and Bengals following Week 3, but this is clearly not the week to start this unit against the Chiefs. Also, the Ravens DST hasn't exactly been dominant through two weeks. Baltimore does have six sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery, and the Ravens have held Miami and Arizona to a combined 27 points. But there were higher expectations for the Ravens DST in those two matchups. Last year, in Baltimore, the Ravens DST scored five Fantasy points at home against the Chiefs. It could be worse this time around in Kansas City.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Joey Slye K CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CAR -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 5.7 K RNK 9th While the Panthers offense has struggled, Slye has been awesome, and he's worth trusting in Week 3 at Arizona even with Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback. He's made 6-of-7 field goals in two games against the Rams and Buccaneers, including three kicks of 50-plus yards. He only has three extra points, but the Cardinals have allowed multiple field goals so far against Matt Prater and Justin Tucker. Slye is a good streaming option for Week 3, but he's also someone to consider starting for the rest of the year.

Sleepers Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN GB -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 6.8 K RNK 10th It's been a slow start for Crosby through two games with one field goal and four extra points, but I expect the Packers offense to get going this week against the Broncos, which should lead to more scoring chances for their kicker. And the Broncos just allowed three field goals to Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro in Week 2. Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 5.2 K RNK 12th Myers has struggled through two games with no field goals, although he has seven extra points. I'm giving him another chance this week against the Saints, who just allowed two field goals and three extra points against Greg Zuerlein in Week 2. Aldrick Rosas K NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 6.1 K RNK 22nd I'm hopeful that Daniel Jones will help the Giants offense improve in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, and this is a good matchup for Rosas. The Buccaneers have allowed seven field goals in two games against Robbie Gould and Joey Slye, so Rosas could have his best game of the season. In two games, he has just one field goal and four extra points, so it would be hard for him to improve in a big way.

Sit 'Em Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 5.1 K RNK NR Boswell's best game this season was in Week 2 against Seattle with two field goals and two extra points, so hopefully he can still be a useful Fantasy kicker with Mason Rudolph under center. But I would look to avoid him this week at San Francisco. The 49ers have only allowed two field goals and four extra point on the season, and I don't want to trust Boswell on the road.

