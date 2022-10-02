Injuries have dominated the Fantasy Football landscape in these early weeks of the season, and that's been especially true at wide receiver, where we entered play Sunday with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Hunter Renfrow, D.J. Chark, and A.J. Green already ruled out, among others.

Josh Palmer should get pushed up in the rankings for this week, and he's a top-30 option for me. Mack Hollins and Josh Reynolds aren't quite as obvious starters, but both are fine if you need them. In fact, I might start both of them over anyone in the Buccaneers wide receiving group.

That might come as a shock, and I'm a little shocked even saying it. The Buccaneers passing game has been incredibly productive over the past few seasons, and even though Tom Brady has been a disappointment early on, I think that's more due to the fact that Chris Godwin (knee/hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) have been so limited -- he also didn't have Mike Evans for the past game and a half after he was ejected and suspended in Week 2. Godwin and Jones are expected to play in Week 4, and Godwin especially is hard to get away from in Fantasy, given his upside.

But I think you should at least consider it. Godwin made his return from a torn ACL in Week 1 and managed three catches before suffering that hamstring injury. Is he ready for a full snap share this week? He doesn't necessarily need to run 90% of the routes to be a starting-caliber Fantasy option, but there's real risk that he's out there in too limited a role to really make an impact. And Jones feels like he might just serve as a decoy or have his snaps limited given the injury and his track record. Again, he's the kind of player who could be productive even in that role, but I just think there's too much risk to go with him unless you're desperate.

Godwin is more of a WR3 for me, albeit one I would be a little wary of sitting -- that's a big name to leave on your bench, even if he might be limited. Jones is more of a WR4/5, and while I like having him around, I want to see him prove healthy and productive before I throw him out there.

Here are my WR rankings for Week 4.