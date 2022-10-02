Injuries have dominated the Fantasy Football landscape in these early weeks of the season, and that's been especially true at wide receiver, where we entered play Sunday with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Hunter Renfrow, D.J. Chark, and A.J. Green already ruled out, among others.
Josh Palmer should get pushed up in the rankings for this week, and he's a top-30 option for me. Mack Hollins and Josh Reynolds aren't quite as obvious starters, but both are fine if you need them. In fact, I might start both of them over anyone in the Buccaneers wide receiving group.
That might come as a shock, and I'm a little shocked even saying it. The Buccaneers passing game has been incredibly productive over the past few seasons, and even though Tom Brady has been a disappointment early on, I think that's more due to the fact that Chris Godwin (knee/hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) have been so limited -- he also didn't have Mike Evans for the past game and a half after he was ejected and suspended in Week 2. Godwin and Jones are expected to play in Week 4, and Godwin especially is hard to get away from in Fantasy, given his upside.
But I think you should at least consider it. Godwin made his return from a torn ACL in Week 1 and managed three catches before suffering that hamstring injury. Is he ready for a full snap share this week? He doesn't necessarily need to run 90% of the routes to be a starting-caliber Fantasy option, but there's real risk that he's out there in too limited a role to really make an impact. And Jones feels like he might just serve as a decoy or have his snaps limited given the injury and his track record. Again, he's the kind of player who could be productive even in that role, but I just think there's too much risk to go with him unless you're desperate.
Godwin is more of a WR3 for me, albeit one I would be a little wary of sitting -- that's a big name to leave on your bench, even if he might be limited. Jones is more of a WR4/5, and while I like having him around, I want to see him prove healthy and productive before I throw him out there.
Here are my WR rankings for Week 4.
- Cooper Kupp @SF
- Stefon Diggs @BAL
- Justin Jefferson @NO
- Deebo Samuel vs. LAR
- Davante Adams vs. DEN
- A.J. Brown vs. JAX
- Mike Evans vs. KC
- Michael Pittman vs. TEN
- Diontae Johnson vs. NYJ
- Brandin Cooks vs. LAC
- Marquise Brown @CAR
- CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
- Christian Kirk @PHI
- Courtland Sutton @LV
- Amari Cooper @ATL
- Mike Williams @HOU
- Drake London vs. CLE
- Curtis Samuel @DAL
- DeVonta Smith vs. JAX
- Garrett Wilson @PIT
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @TB
- Chris Olave vs. MIN
- D.J. Moore vs. ARI
- Terry McLaurin @DAL
- DK Metcalf @DET
- Tyler Lockett @DET
- Josh Palmer @HOU
- Adam Thielen @NO
- Allen Robinson @SF
- Rashod Bateman vs. BUF
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAR
- Elijah Moore @PIT
- Gabe Davis @BAL
- Chris Godwin vs. KC
- Jerry Jeudy @LV
- Mack Hollins vs. DEN
- Rondale Moore @CAR
- Robert Woods @IND
- Richie James vs. CHI
- Zay Jones @PHI
- Allen Lazard vs. NE
- Corey Davis @PIT
- Treylon Burks @IND
- Olamide Zaccheaus vs. CLE
- Chase Claypool vs. NYJ
- Darnell Mooney @NYG
- Julio Jones vs. KC
- Jarvis Landry vs. MIN
- Robby Anderson vs. ARI
- Romeo Doubs vs. NE
- Isaiah McKenzie @BAL
- Josh Reynolds vs. SEA
- Nico Collins vs. LAC
- K.J. Osborn @NO
- DeVante Parker @GB
- Quintez Cephus vs. SEA