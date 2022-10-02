getty-chris-olave-saints.jpg

Injuries have dominated the Fantasy Football landscape in these early weeks of the season, and that's been especially true at wide receiver, where we entered play Sunday with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Hunter Renfrow, D.J. Chark, and A.J. Green already ruled out, among others.

Josh Palmer should get pushed up in the rankings for this week, and he's a top-30 option for me. Mack Hollins and Josh Reynolds aren't quite as obvious starters, but both are fine if you need them. In fact, I might start both of them over anyone in the Buccaneers wide receiving group.

That might come as a shock, and I'm a little shocked even saying it. The Buccaneers passing game has been incredibly productive over the past few seasons, and even though Tom Brady has been a disappointment early on, I think that's more due to the fact that Chris Godwin (knee/hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) have been so limited -- he also didn't have Mike Evans for the past game and a half after he was ejected and suspended in Week 2. Godwin and Jones are expected to play in Week 4, and Godwin especially is hard to get away from in Fantasy, given his upside.

But I think you should at least consider it. Godwin made his return from a torn ACL in Week 1 and managed three catches before suffering that hamstring injury. Is he ready for a full snap share this week? He doesn't necessarily need to run 90% of the routes to be a starting-caliber Fantasy option, but there's real risk that he's out there in too limited a role to really make an impact. And Jones feels like he might just serve as a decoy or have his snaps limited given the injury and his track record. Again, he's the kind of player who could be productive even in that role, but I just think there's too much risk to go with him unless you're desperate.

Godwin is more of a WR3 for me, albeit one I would be a little wary of sitting -- that's a big name to leave on your bench, even if he might be limited. Jones is more of a WR4/5, and while I like having him around, I want to see him prove healthy and productive before I throw him out there. 

Here are my WR rankings for Week 4. 

  1. Cooper Kupp @SF
  2. Stefon Diggs @BAL
  3. Justin Jefferson @NO
  4. Deebo Samuel vs. LAR
  5. Davante Adams vs. DEN
  6. A.J. Brown vs. JAX
  7. Mike Evans vs. KC
  8. Michael Pittman vs. TEN
  9. Diontae Johnson vs. NYJ
  10. Brandin Cooks vs. LAC
  11. Marquise Brown @CAR
  12. CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
  13. Christian Kirk @PHI
  14. Courtland Sutton @LV
  15. Amari Cooper @ATL
  16. Mike Williams @HOU
  17. Drake London vs. CLE
  18. Curtis Samuel @DAL
  19. DeVonta Smith vs. JAX
  20. Garrett Wilson @PIT
  21. JuJu Smith-Schuster @TB
  22. Chris Olave vs. MIN
  23. D.J. Moore vs. ARI
  24. Terry McLaurin @DAL
  25. DK Metcalf @DET
  26. Tyler Lockett @DET
  27. Josh Palmer @HOU
  28. Adam Thielen @NO
  29. Allen Robinson @SF
  30. Rashod Bateman vs. BUF
  31. Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAR
  32. Elijah Moore @PIT
  33. Gabe Davis @BAL
  34. Chris Godwin vs. KC
  35. Jerry Jeudy @LV
  36. Mack Hollins vs. DEN
  37. Rondale Moore @CAR
  38. Robert Woods @IND
  39. Richie James vs. CHI
  40. Zay Jones @PHI
  41. Allen Lazard vs. NE
  42. Corey Davis @PIT
  43. Treylon Burks @IND
  44. Olamide Zaccheaus vs. CLE
  45. Chase Claypool vs. NYJ
  46. Darnell Mooney @NYG
  47. Julio Jones vs. KC
  48. Jarvis Landry vs. MIN
  49. Robby Anderson vs. ARI
  50. Romeo Doubs vs. NE
  51. Isaiah McKenzie @BAL
  52. Josh Reynolds vs. SEA
  53. Nico Collins vs. LAC
  54. K.J. Osborn @NO
  55. DeVante Parker @GB
  56. Quintez Cephus vs. SEA