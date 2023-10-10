We had another rough week of injuries in Week 5, and many Fantasy managers should feel lucky if they have enough healthy bodies for their lineup. A lot of stars are dealing with ailments, including Justin Jefferson (hamstring), De'Von Achane (knee), James Conner (knee) and Anthony Richardson (shoulder), who are all slated to miss multiple weeks.

The other players injured in Week 5 included Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion), Nathaniel Dell (concussion), Zay Jones (knee), Dalton Kincaid (concussion) and Daniel Jones (neck). And the players who missed Week 5 included Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen), Tee Higgins (ribs), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) and Javonte Williams (quad).

Pick the lead story, but the worst news was probably for Jefferson, who was placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least four games. The earliest he can return is Week 10 against New Orleans, and hopefully he'll be fine for the stretch run leading into the Fantasy playoffs. With Jefferson out, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson will see a boost in value, but you should plan to add K.J. Osborn in all leagues.

In Miami, Achane is going to miss multiple weeks, and he's a candidate for injured reserve as well. Raheem Mostert will obviously take on a huge workload for the Dolphins, but Jeff Wilson (ribs) might be eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 6 and should be added in all leagues.

Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks for the Cardinals, who will likely lean on Emari Demercado to lead their backfield. Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones could also be a factor, but Demercado seems like the starter and should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues heading into Week 6 at the Rams.

As for Richardson, he is expected to "miss some time," according to Shane Steichen. That opens the door for Gardner Minshew to start for the Colts, and he's worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

It's tough news for all of these players, but their injuries have opened the door for other guys to step up. And there are other injury situations that we're dealing with as well, including the backfield in Chicago.

Herbert has a high-ankle sprain, and we don't know when he'll return. And Johnson could miss Week 6 against Minnesota with a concussion, meaning Foreman could start for the Bears and would be considered at least a flex option in all leagues.

At wide receiver, along with Osborn you'll be looking to add guys like Josh Reynolds, Josh Downs and Rashee Rice. Reynolds has done well on his own this season, but he stepped up in Week 5 against Carolina with St. Brown out. If he's out again in Week 6 then Reynolds once again has increased value as a borderline starter in all formats.

Downs has done well with Minshew under center for the Colts, and Rice is starting to emerge as the best receiver for the Chiefs. Both are worth stashing on your bench heading into Week 6.

And at tight end, we have a couple of players you'll want to add in Dalton Schultz and Logan Thomas. Both are coming off strong games in Week 5, and they could be considered borderline starters in all leagues in Week 6.

We'll break down all of these players and more below. But as you can see, while there are plenty of injuries that we're dealing with, other players are getting the chance to step up, which should make for an interesting week on the waiver wire.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Jordan Love, Kenny Pickett.

Jordan Love, Kenny Pickett. Injuries: Anthony Richardson (shoulder), Daniel Jones (neck), Justin Herbert (finger), Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Geno Smith (knee), Kyler Murray (knee).

Anthony Richardson (shoulder), Daniel Jones (neck), Justin Herbert (finger), Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Geno Smith (knee), Kyler Murray (knee). Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Geno Smith (79 percent rostered), Sam Howell (74 percent) and Matthew Stafford (66 percent). Smith should be fine after hurting his knee in Week 4, and hopefully the best is yet to come. He only has one game with more than 20 Fantasy points this season, but I still believe in him as a low-end No. 1 quarterback for the rest of the year, starting in Week 6 at Cincinnati. ... Howell has scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in three of his past four starts, and he only has one game this season under 17.2 Fantasy points. He's a mid-level bye-week or injury replacement in Week 6 at Atlanta. ... Stafford scored a season-high 20.9 Fantasy points in Week 5 against Philadelphia in the first game with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua together. He's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 6 against Arizona, and he has a great history against the Cardinals during his tenure with the Rams.



Geno Smith (79 percent rostered), Sam Howell (74 percent) and Matthew Stafford (66 percent). Smith should be fine after hurting his knee in Week 4, and hopefully the best is yet to come. He only has one game with more than 20 Fantasy points this season, but I still believe in him as a low-end No. 1 quarterback for the rest of the year, starting in Week 6 at Cincinnati. ... Howell has scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in three of his past four starts, and he only has one game this season under 17.2 Fantasy points. He's a mid-level bye-week or injury replacement in Week 6 at Atlanta. ... Stafford scored a season-high 20.9 Fantasy points in Week 5 against Philadelphia in the first game with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua together. He's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 6 against Arizona, and he has a great history against the Cardinals during his tenure with the Rams. Drop candidate: Jordan Love (94 percent rostered) and Daniel Jones (66 percent). Love was awful in Week 5 at Las Vegas, completing 16 of 30 passes for 182 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed twice for 37 yards. Love heads into his bye in Week 6 with six interceptions in his past three games and two outings in a row under 20 Fantasy points. ... It seems like Jones will be OK with his neck injury heading into Week 6 at Buffalo, but he hasn't been OK with his production this season. Jones has scored more than 8.7 Fantasy points just once. His offensive line has been a huge letdown, but Jones has also struggled with two passing touchdowns and six interceptions on the year. There's little reason to roster Jones in one-quarterback leagues.



Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 553 RUYDS 4 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Anthony Richardson (shoulder) is going to "miss some time," according to Shane Steichen, which means Minshew will start for the Colts for the foreseeable future. He's worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 20 percent of your FAB, and you might even consider adding him in one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent. He scored 15.1 Fantasy points in his lone start this season in Week 3 at Baltimore when Richardson was out with a concussion, but he has the potential to produce a 20-point outing in Week 6 at Jacksonville, which is a revenge game against his former team. His four matchups after that are more daunting against Cleveland, New Orleans, Carolina and New England before Indianapolis has a bye in Week 11, and hopefully Richardson is back by that point. For now, enjoy the Minshew experience, especially against the Jaguars in Week 6. Joshua Dobbs QB ARI Arizona • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 980 RUYDS 142 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.5 Dobbs struggled in Week 5 against the Bengals with just 12.7 Fantasy points, which ended a three-game stretch of him scoring at least 19.1 points, but I still consider him a bye-week or injury replacement in Week 6 at the Rams. He still passed for two touchdowns against Cincinnati, but he threw his first two interceptions of the season and lost a fumble. And he failed to rush for at least 41 yards for the first time since Week 1. Hopefully he won't have any turnovers against the Rams and get back to using his legs, and he's worth adding in one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. If he's still available in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues then add him for at least 10 percent. Jimmy Garoppolo QB LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LV -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 917 RUYDS 23 TD 6 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.7 Garoppolo is a deep-league option in one-quarterback leagues for Week 6, and he gets a revenge game against the Patriots. New England is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but that was before Matthew Judon (biceps) and Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) were hurt prior to Week 5. Derek Carr just scored a season-high 19.7 Fantasy points at New England in Week 5, and Garoppolo could be in that range in Week 6. Tyrod Taylor QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 92 RUYDS 16 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.3 Daniel Jones (neck) might not miss any time after getting hurt in Week 5 at Miami, but if he's out then Taylor would start in his place and have value in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your FAB in those formats just in case. Taylor would still be playing behind the Giants' porous offensive line with limited weapons, but hopefully he can make enough plays to warrant using in deeper formats. And, if he starts in Week 6, that's a revenge game for him against his former team in the Bills.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 6 REYDS 40 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that James Conner (knee) could miss "a little bit of time," which means Demercado could start in Week 6 at the Rams. That makes Demercado at least a flex option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your FAB. Arizona signed Tony Jones on Monday, and we'll see if Keaontay Ingram (neck) is able to return in Week 6. But Demercado was the No. 2 running back for the Cardinals in Week 5, and he had 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals along with one catch for 12 yards on three targets. It's not an easy matchup against the Rams, but if Demercado is the starter for the Cardinals then he's looking at close to 15 touches, which is hard to pass up. D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 16 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 At worst, Foreman will be the No. 2 running back in Chicago for Week 6 and maybe a few more games depending on the severity of Khalil Herbert's high-ankle sprain. At best, Foreman could be the starter for the Bears until Herbert is out, including Week 6 if Roschon Johnson (concussion) is unable to return after getting hurt in Week 5. I'd rather see Johnson as the lead back for the Bears, but Foreman has proven to be a reliable backup over the past two seasons in Carolina and Tennessee. In 2022 with the Panthers, Foreman had five games with at least 11.3 PPR points after Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers. And in 2021, Foreman had four games with at least 10.2 PPR points after Derrick Henry hurt his foot for the Titans. Foreman is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 With De'Von Achane (knee) expected to miss some time, the Dolphins could replace him by activating Wilson (ribs) off IR. Raheem Mostert should remain the lead running back in Miami, but Wilson did well once he joined the Dolphins last year from San Francisco. In eight games in Miami in 2022, Wilson scored at least 10.6 PPR points in five of them. The Dolphins have been amazing with their ground game this season, mostly due to Achane's emergence in Week 3 against Denver, but Wilson could have some flex appeal playing in tandem with Mostert while Achane is out. Wilson is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. And in deeper leagues, you can take a flier on Salvon Ahmed (2 percent rostered) just in case Wilson isn't activated prior to Week 6. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN BAL -4 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 7 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Hill surprised us by playing in Week 5 at Pittsburgh after dealing with a foot injury in practice, and he played well with seven carries for 32 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 13 yards on four targets. He now has three games this season with at least eight total touches, and he's scored at least 12.5 PPR points in two of them. We'll see what Baltimore does with Hill, Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) moving forward, but Hill is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. When healthy, he might be Baltimore's most consistent running back given his role in the passing game, and he has more rushing touchdowns than Edwards (3-1) despite missing Week 3 with a toe injury. As for Mitchell (22 percent rostered), continue to stash him in all leagues where you have an IR spot. He might emerge as a threat for the Ravens, but it might take some time for him to make a Fantasy impact if Hill and Edwards are healthy. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 12 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 For the second week in a row, Hubbard played more snaps than Miles Sanders, and hopefully that's not a trend. But Sanders has battled a groin injury recently, and he might not be at 100 percent. Hubbard hasn't exactly done much with the increased playing time with a combined 11.8 PPR points in the past two games against the Vikings and Lions, but it's worth stashing Hubbard just in case he takes on a bigger role moving forward. He's worth an investment for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Samaje Perine RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 15 REYDS 168 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Perine is only worth adding if Javonte Williams (quad) remains out again in Week 6 at Kansas City. Once Williams is back, this backfield will have three players touching the ball since Jaleel McLaughlin isn't going away, and Perine's Fantasy value will be minimal. In Week 5 against the Jets with Williams out, Perine had six carries for 22 yards and four catches for 73 yards on five targets. It was his best performance as a receiver out of the backfield, and that's the best chance for Perine to make an impact for the Broncos and Fantasy managers. In PPR, Perine is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 74 REC 6 REYDS 58 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.4 Miller is worth adding as the handcuff for Alvin Kamara, and he might have some standalone value as a flex in deeper leagues if the Saints continue to use him. In Week 5 at New England, Miller showed his potential in the second half of a blowout 34-0 victory with 12 carries for 37 yards and four catches for 53 yards on four targets. But Miller's biggest highlight came in the second quarter when he caught a swing pass and outran a couple of defenders for a 33-yard gain. You should stash Miller in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 26 REYDS 166 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is headed to injured reserve, which means he's out for at least the next four games. That's a boost for Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, but Osborn should also see a spike in production as well. Osborn is worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your FAB. Jefferson is averaging 10.3 targets, 7.1 catches and 114.2 yards per game, with three touchdowns, and a portion of that production should go toward Osborn. He just had five catches for 49 yards on nine targets against the Chiefs in Week 5, and he's already scored two touchdowns this season from Kirk Cousins. Osborn should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues until Jefferson returns in Week 10 against New Orleans. Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB DET -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 291 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 On his own, Reynolds was having a good season as the No. 2 receiver in Detroit opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Reynolds scored at least 12.0 PPR points in two of four games prior to Week 5. Then St. Brown (abdomen) missed Week 5 against Carolina, and Reynolds had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 17.6 PPR points. We don't know when St. Brown will return, but Reynolds should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver while St. Brown is out. Eventually, we could see Jameson Williams take on a bigger role now that his suspension is over, but Reynolds is someone Jared Goff has leaned on, which should continue for the foreseeable future. Reynolds is worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your FAB. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 255 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Gardner Minshew has appeared in three games so far for the Colts in Week 2, Week 3 and Week 5. In those games, Downs has scored 7.7 PPR points, 13.7 PPR points and 15.7 PPR points, and clearly the two have a strong connection. With Anthony Richardson (shoulder) out for the foreseeable future, we should see Minshew continue to lean on Downs, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your FAB, with his value higher in PPR. I'm expecting Downs to have a productive game in Week 6 at Jacksonville, which is a revenge game for Minshew. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 173 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Rice is still not running enough routes or playing enough snaps to warrant starting him in any Fantasy leagues, but there's plenty of potential there, which is why you want to stash him in all leagues for 5 percent of your FAB. He caught his second touchdown of the season in Week 5 at Minnesota, and the Chiefs are desperate for someone to step up at receiver this year. I like Rice better than Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and I hope Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid start to use Rice more as the year goes on. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 It was understandable why Fantasy managers dropped Johnston with the Chargers on a bye in Week 5, but you should add him again if you have an open roster spot heading into Week 6 for at least 5 percent of your FAB. With Mike Williams (ACL) out for the season, there's still plenty of potential for Johnston to produce at a high level, even while sharing the field with Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and Austin Ekeler. Johnston has yet to catch more than two passes in a game or top 18 receiving yards, with no touchdowns, but hopefully the best is yet to come given his opportunity with Williams out. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.6 I'm hopeful that Smith-Njigba will be more involved for the Seahawks coming off his bye in Week 5, but he's been disappointing so far with no games over 8.4 PPR points this season. It's tough to find targets and production while sharing the field with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but maybe the Seahawks have bigger plans ahead. It's worth stashing Smith-Njigba in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your FAB to find out, and hopefully his talent will lead to better production down the road. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA CIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 166 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 Tee Higgins (ribs) missed Week 5 at Arizona, and Boyd had six catches for 39 yards on seven targets. He now has 31 targets in his past four games, and he should continue to be a reliable option for Joe Burrow as long as Higgins is out. And with Burrow looking back to his old self against the Cardinals, hopefully better production is coming for Boyd. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Also, in deeper leagues, look at Trenton Irwin (1 percent rostered) if Higgins remains out. Against Arizona, Irwin had eight catches for 60 yards on 10 targets, and he should continue to have a prominent role if Higgins can't return in Week 6 against Seattle.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

On a bye: Luke Musgrave, Pat Freiermuth.

Luke Musgrave, Pat Freiermuth. Injuries : Travis Kelce (ankle), Dalton Kincaid (concussion), Dawson Knox (wrist), Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (calf), Donald Parham Jr. (wrist), Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

: Travis Kelce (ankle), Dalton Kincaid (concussion), Dawson Knox (wrist), Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (calf), Donald Parham Jr. (wrist), Greg Dulcich (hamstring). Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Cole Kmet (80 percent rostered) and Zach Ertz (65 percent). Kmet has been fantastic in the past two games, and he should be rostered in all leagues. Against Denver and Washington, Kmet has 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets, and he's become a go-to target for Justin Fields. I like Kmet as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 6 against Minnesota. ... Ertz scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 5 against Cincinnati, and he's now scored at least 8.1 PPR points in four of five games this year. He's worth using as a low-end starter in Week 6 at the Rams, who have struggled to defend tight ends this season.



Cole Kmet (80 percent rostered) and Zach Ertz (65 percent). Kmet has been fantastic in the past two games, and he should be rostered in all leagues. Against Denver and Washington, Kmet has 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets, and he's become a go-to target for Justin Fields. I like Kmet as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 6 against Minnesota. ... Ertz scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 5 against Cincinnati, and he's now scored at least 8.1 PPR points in four of five games this year. He's worth using as a low-end starter in Week 6 at the Rams, who have struggled to defend tight ends this season. Drop candidates: Tyler Higbee (73 percent rostered), Dalton Kincaid (73 percent) and Pat Freiermuth (64 percent). Cooper Kupp returned to action in Week 5 against the Eagles, and Higbee had a season-low two catches on just three targets. It will be hard to trust Higbee in most leagues with Kupp and Puka Nacua dominating targets. ... Kincaid is dealing with a concussion, and he's likely going to miss Week 6 against the Giants. Prior to getting hurt, Kincaid has scored 9.3 PPR points or less in every game this year, and he just isn't reliable right now as a starting Fantasy option. ... Freiermuth missed Week 5 with a hamstring injury and has a bye in Week 6. Hopefully, he can return in Week 7, but he's not worth rostering right now. Prior to getting hurt, Freiermuth had just one game with more than 7.3 PPR points in four games.

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Thomas had a huge game in Week 5 against Chicago with nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 6 against Atlanta. The Falcons are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Thomas should remain a go-to option for Sam Howell in that matchup. Thomas is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your FAB. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 It took some time, but Schultz finally has started to step up for the Texans, and he just had seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 5 at Atlanta. He also scored a touchdown in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, and he now has at least 13.2 PPR points in his past two outings. Nathaniel Dell (concussion) is likely out in Week 6 against New Orleans, and Schultz has the potential to be a low-end starter in all leagues moving forward. Add him for at least 5 percent of your FAB. Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS ATL -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 27 REYDS 246 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Smith has become a go-to option for Desmond Ridder, and he's been the best tight end in Atlanta, ahead of Kyle Pitts. Now, both guys played well in Week 5 against Houston, as Pitts had seven catches for 87 yards on 11 targets, and Smith had six catches for 67 yards on seven targets, with a lost fumble. Smith has scored at least 8.7 PPR points in four games in a row, and you can use him as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 6 against Washington. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 203 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Conklin is unlikely to blow you away with his production, but he has scored at least 9.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. He's yet to score a touchdown, but he has three games this year with at least four catches and 50 receiving yards. In deeper leagues, Conklin can be a low-end starter in Week 6 against the Eagles, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG BUF -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 19 REYDS 75 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 I'd have Knox higher on this list if he wasn't dealing with a wrist injury, so keep an eye on his health prior to Week 6 against the Giants. Dalton Kincaid (concussion) is likely out against the Giants, which would help the outlook for Knox. He's struggled this season while sharing the field with Kincaid, and Knox has one game with more than 5.5 PPR points. But if Kincaid is out and Knox is able to play against the Giants then I'd consider him a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Falcons (4 percent rostered) vs. Commanders

Texans (31 percent rostered) vs. Saints

Rams (12 percent rostered) vs. Cardinals

Raiders (3 percent rostered) vs. Patriots