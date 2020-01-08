Fantasy Football: What does the Mike McCarthy hire mean for the Cowboys offense?

The perception is Mike McCarthy is a conservative playcaller who doesn't utilize one running back enough. The reality is McCarthy deserves credit for being a quarterback developer who, if anything, trusts his passing game a little too much.

The Cowboys named McCarthy their new head coach, replacing Jason Garrett, giving them the best available person to further refine Dak Prescott. The timing's pretty good as Prescott's coming off a career-best season (4,902 passing yards, 30 touchdowns) and should be in line for at least a one-year contract via the franchise tag, if not a lucrative multi-year deal. Expect McCarthy to try improving Prescott's footwork, delivery and decision making, something he did to help make Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers more efficient.

A proven winner (playoffs in 9 of 13 seasons with the Packers), McCarthy claims he's rejuvenated after not coaching in 2019. His playcalling, which got pretty predictable by the time his tenure ended in Green Bay, is expected to be refreshed with a lot of pre-snap movement and multiple personnel groups. In an interview with NBC Sports before getting hired by Dallas, McCarthy said the person installing the gameplan each week will call the plays. The belief here is that McCarthy won't relinquish those duties, especially since he once said he'd "never" give them up after he famously did in 2015.

Here's what McCarthy's track record as a playcaller for nearly all of his 13-year stint (2006-2018) with the Packers tells us.

Run-pass ratio

Maybe you're not surprised that an offensive-minded coach with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks opted to chuck it 60% of the time. Heck, maybe that wasn't enough! But it wouldn't have been even that high if not for McCarthy's pass-happy mentality in 2016 through 2018, calling passes 64% of the time. Mind you, this included a 2017 season where the Packers were without Rodgers for more than half the year and a 2018 campaign where Rodgers took a little more control of the offense.

Last year, Dallas threw the ball 58% of the time and Prescott threw a career-high 596 passes. I'd expect both numbers to decline a little bit in 2020 — with Ezekiel Elliott and a bullying offensive line at his disposal, don't be shocked if he relies a little more on the run than he did in Green Bay. This doesn't mean Prescott won't be a good Fantasy quarterback, but it does mean we'll have to hope for a little more efficiency from him. The good news is that McCarthy is a specialist at exactly that. Prescott should be one of the first seven or eight quarterbacks taken in drafts.

RB rushes per game

By comparison to how the rest of the league measured up last year, this isn't too far from league average. Still, you'd like to see the number higher. McCarthy has only two full seasons as a playcaller where his running backs averaged 24.0 or more carries per game (2013, Eddie Lacy; 2006, Ahman Green). Furthermore, there were only five seasons where McCarthy gave at least 200 carries to one running back.

Don't expect the trend to continue. For starters, the Packers rarely dedicated major draft capital or free-agency bucks to running backs under McCarthy. Hello, they had Rodgers, they didn't need to build up a big run attack. Secondly, McCarthy will inherit an in-his-prime Ezekiel Elliott, a gentleman who has averaged 20.9 carries per game over his career. McCarthy might love quarterbacks but he'd be a buffoon to not maximize Elliott's skills.

I think it would take an infatuation with Prescott for McCarthy to get away from the Cowboys' run game, and that's something that just doesn't seem likely. Prescott will throw plenty, but Elliott (and maybe a little bit of Tony Pollard) should be expected to buoy the offense. Elliott remains a very early first-round Fantasy choice with Pollard a priority backup in Round 9 or 10.

Reception Distribution

Here's an area where I think McCarthy's tendencies line up nicely with the Cowboys' personnel. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup were already featured components of the Dallas offense — that's not going to change (unless Cooper leaves via free agency, of course). But they're both good route runners with the physicality and hands to win one-on-one matchups. That's been a part of McCarthy's past and should still be implemented to some degree. Gallup specifically could be among the best Fantasy values if he's a Round 6 or 7 pick, which he was in our first mocks of 2020. Receivers coming off an 1,107-yard campaign shouldn't go that late, especially if they're going to get a shot at a huge share of receptions.

It's not nearly as rosy of an outlook for Jason Witten, not that many Fantasy managers care. Witten's already on his last legs and could be bound for retirement again. If so, Blake Jarwin doesn't profile as a breakout candidate — the only time McCarthy's tight ends enjoyed more than a 21% share of the receptions was in 2009 when Jermichael Finley and Donald Lee combined for 92 catches.

That 20% reception share for running backs is a tad misleading. In 2006 and 2007, McCarthy's running backs had a 28% share of all completions, a huge number. After that, his backs had anywhere from 17 to 20% for 10 of 11 seasons. So a more realistic percentage to expect could be around 18%, which isn't a big deal. Elliott's caught at least 50 passes in each of the past two seasons, but the Cowboys running backs (mostly Elliott) failed to get more than 17% of the total share either season. This isn't that bad of a thing — if the Cowboys pass the ball 57% of the time and there are 1,000 plays to go around, and Elliott's getting a sizable chunk of a 17% share, he could see upward of 65 receptions. It's just another reason to fall for him with a top-three pick.