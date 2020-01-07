Fantasy Football: Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft features seven first-round running backs
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
The 2019 season just ended, but we're already looking ahead to the 2020 campaign. And there's no better way to do that than with our first mock draft of the season. Call us crazy, but we like Fantasy drafts.
We're well aware plenty of things will change between now and the summer when these drafts matter. The NFL Draft and free agency will reshape rosters, but this 12-team PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff is a good review of what happened in 2019.
The first round was heavy on running backs, with Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott as the first four picks. Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry were also selected in Round 1, which could be a little surprising in a three-receiver league, but I like all of these selections.
I would have selected Michael Thomas higher than No. 5 overall -- I have him at No. 2 behind McCaffrey -- but he was the No. 1 receiver drafted, ahead of DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones. No quarterback or tight end was selected in Round 1, but you can make a strong case that Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce or even George Kittle are worthy of being top 12 overall picks.
Jackson went at No. 16 overall here, while Kelce fell to No. 18. I was shocked to see Kittle make it to Round 3 at No. 27 overall, and that likely won't happen in many PPR drafts in 2020. In full disclosure, we did this draft without any full rank list, so maybe Kittle falling that far is an oversight.
Some other good value picks were Josh Jacobs in Round 3, Zach Ertz in Round 4 and Patrick Mahomes, Kenyan Drake and James Conner in Round 5. And fallen stars like A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and Kareem Hunt in Round 6, as well as Evan Engram and Damien Williams in Round 7, could be steals.
I'm also excited about some younger players headed for potentially bigger roles in 2020, including Hunter Renfrow, Noah Fant, Gus Edwards, Mike Gesicki, Preston Williams, T.J. Hockenson, Ryquell Armstead and Damien Harris. All of these players were drafted in Round 10 or later, but these are sleepers/breakouts with plenty of upside.
I drafted Renfrow, Williams and Armstead, and these are the types of players I like to speculate on, especially at this time of year, as well as Diontae Johnson in Round 9. Renfrow was my favorite selection of this group after he closed the season with at least 22 PPR points in each of his final two games.
I picked at No. 12 overall and started my team with Julio Jones and Mike Evans. I'm still debating between Evans and Chris Godwin as the best Buccaneers receiver for 2020, and for now I like Evans better, even though Godwin was better in 2019. I still expect Evans to have the higher ceiling, but that can change over the next few months.
My first running back was Devin Singletary in Round 3, and I drafted Ertz in Round 4. I went heavy on running back next with Phillip Lindsay in Round 5, David Montgomery in Round 6 and Damien Williams in Round 7, and I love the way this team was built.
My receiving corps is stacked, including Darius Slayton joining Jones, Evans, Johnson, Renfrow and Preston Williams, who will hopefully be fine coming off his torn ACL in Week 9. Johnson will hopefully have a healthy Ben Roethliserger (elbow) in 2020, and Slayton could be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants.
My running backs have plenty of promise with Singletary a potential stud, and Lindsay and Williams should be solid, especially if the latter can stay healthy and remain the starter for the Chiefs. As for Montgomery, he struggled as a rookie in 2019, but he's still a candidate for 300 total touches and double digits in touchdowns (he had 267 total touches and seven touchdowns this year).
With Ertz and Dak Prescott, who I got in Round 12, this team could be awesome. But that's now. We'll see what happens with these players in August.
For now, use this mock draft as a fun review of 2019. Then you can see what changes after the NFL Draft and free agency, and we'll adjust as well. This is just the start of many mock drafts to come this offseason.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
2. Ruben Palacios, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
6. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
7. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
9. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Ben Schragger
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Ruben Palacios
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|Ben Gretch
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|4
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|George Maselli
|M. Thomas WR NO
|6
|Adam Aizer
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|Tommy Tran
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|8
|Chris Towers
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|9
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Adams WR GB
|10
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Hill WR KC
|11
|Will Brinson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jones WR ATL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Evans WR TB
|14
|Will Brinson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|15
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Godwin WR TB
|16
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|17
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|18
|Tommy Tran
|T. Kelce TE KC
|19
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|20
|George Maselli
|A. Jones RB GB
|21
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|22
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|23
|Ruben Palacios
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|24
|Ben Schragger
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Ben Schragger
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|26
|Ruben Palacios
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|27
|Ben Gretch
|G. Kittle TE SF
|28
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|29
|George Maselli
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|30
|Adam Aizer
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|31
|Tommy Tran
|K. Allen WR LAC
|32
|Chris Towers
|K. Golladay WR DET
|33
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|34
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|35
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|38
|Will Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|39
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|40
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|41
|Chris Towers
|A. Brown WR TEN
|42
|Tommy Tran
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|43
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|44
|George Maselli
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|45
|Dave Richard
|D. Waller TE OAK
|46
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|47
|Ruben Palacios
|R. Woods WR LAR
|48
|Ben Schragger
|J. Edelman WR NE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Ben Schragger
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|50
|Ruben Palacios
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|51
|Ben Gretch
|K. Johnson RB DET
|52
|Dave Richard
|D. Parker WR MIA
|53
|George Maselli
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|54
|Adam Aizer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|55
|Tommy Tran
|K. Drake RB ARI
|56
|Chris Towers
|J. Conner RB PIT
|57
|Jack Capotorto
|H. Henry TE LAC
|58
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|59
|Will Brinson
|D. Watson QB HOU
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|62
|Will Brinson
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|63
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Landry WR CLE
|64
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Chark WR JAC
|65
|Chris Towers
|A. Green WR CIN
|66
|Tommy Tran
|T. Hilton WR IND
|67
|Adam Aizer
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|68
|George Maselli
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|69
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|70
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|71
|Ruben Palacios
|S. Michel RB NE
|72
|Ben Schragger
|J. Brown WR BUF
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Ben Schragger
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|74
|Ruben Palacios
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|75
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|76
|Dave Richard
|J. White RB NE
|77
|George Maselli
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|78
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|79
|Tommy Tran
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|80
|Chris Towers
|E. Engram TE NYG
|81
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Mostert RB SF
|82
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Jones RB TB
|83
|Will Brinson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Williams RB KC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|86
|Will Brinson
|M. Williams WR LAC
|87
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|88
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Guice RB WAS
|89
|Chris Towers
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|90
|Tommy Tran
|J. Williams RB GB
|91
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook TE NO
|92
|George Maselli
|M. Brown WR BAL
|93
|Dave Richard
|A. Brown WR FA
|94
|Ben Gretch
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|95
|Ruben Palacios
|O. Howard TE TB
|96
|Ben Schragger
|A. Miller WR CHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Ben Schragger
|E. Sanders WR SF
|98
|Ruben Palacios
|T. Coleman RB SF
|99
|Ben Gretch
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|100
|Dave Richard
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|101
|George Maselli
|D. Washington RB OAK
|102
|Adam Aizer
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|103
|Tommy Tran
|M. Breida RB SF
|104
|Chris Towers
|N. Harry WR NE
|105
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Williams WR OAK
|106
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Ross WR CIN
|107
|Will Brinson
|D. Thompson RB KC
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Renfrow WR OAK
|110
|Will Brinson
|N. Fant TE DEN
|111
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|112
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|113
|Chris Towers
|B. Scott RB PHI
|114
|Tommy Tran
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|115
|Adam Aizer
|G. Tate WR NYG
|116
|George Maselli
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|117
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|118
|Ben Gretch
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|119
|Ruben Palacios
|M. Jones WR DET
|120
|Ben Schragger
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Ben Schragger
|J. Winston QB TB
|122
|Ruben Palacios
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|123
|Ben Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|124
|Dave Richard
|K. Murray QB ARI
|125
|George Maselli
|C. Hyde RB HOU
|126
|Adam Aizer
|L. Murray RB NO
|127
|Tommy Tran
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|128
|Chris Towers
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|129
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Perriman WR TB
|130
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|131
|Will Brinson
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Williams WR MIA
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|134
|Will Brinson
|J. Washington WR PIT
|135
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Allen QB BUF
|136
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|137
|Chris Towers
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|138
|Tommy Tran
|P. Campbell WR IND
|139
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|140
|George Maselli
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|141
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|142
|Ben Gretch
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|143
|Ruben Palacios
|J. Howard RB PHI
|144
|Ben Schragger
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Ben Schragger
|P. Laird RB MIA
|146
|Ruben Palacios
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|147
|Ben Gretch
|A. Lazard WR GB
|148
|Dave Richard
|Patriots DST NE
|149
|George Maselli
|I. Smith TE MIN
|150
|Adam Aizer
|D. Brees QB NO
|151
|Tommy Tran
|P. Barber RB TB
|152
|Chris Towers
|C. Davis WR TEN
|153
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|154
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|155
|Will Brinson
|S. Watkins WR KC
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Williams RB KC
|158
|Will Brinson
|D. Harris RB NE
|159
|Andrew Baumhor
|49ers DST SF
|160
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Tucker K BAL
|161
|Chris Towers
|M. Stafford QB DET
|162
|Tommy Tran
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|163
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|164
|George Maselli
|Steelers DST PIT
|165
|Dave Richard
|C. Newton QB CAR
|166
|Ben Gretch
|J. Hill RB BAL
|167
|Ruben Palacios
|Bills DST BUF
|168
|Ben Schragger
|R. Cobb WR DAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Ben Schragger
|W. Lutz K NO
|170
|Ruben Palacios
|E. Ebron TE IND
|171
|Ben Gretch
|Bears DST CHI
|172
|Dave Richard
|H. Butker K KC
|173
|George Maselli
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|174
|Adam Aizer
|Jaguars DST JAC
|175
|Tommy Tran
|Broncos DST DEN
|176
|Chris Towers
|Chiefs DST KC
|177
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|178
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|179
|Will Brinson
|Packers DST GB
|180
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Vikings DST MIN
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Gould K SF
|182
|Will Brinson
|M. Crosby K GB
|183
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Forbath K DAL
|184
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|185
|Chris Towers
|M. Prater K DET
|186
|Tommy Tran
|Y. Koo K ATL
|187
|Adam Aizer
|J. Myers K SEA
|188
|George Maselli
|B. Snell RB PIT
|189
|Dave Richard
|T. Homer RB SEA
|190
|Ben Gretch
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|191
|Ruben Palacios
|J. Elliott K PHI
|192
|Ben Schragger
|Titans DST TEN
