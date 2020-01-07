Play

Fantasy Football: Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft features seven first-round running backs

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.

The 2019 season just ended, but we're already looking ahead to the 2020 campaign. And there's no better way to do that than with our first mock draft of the season. Call us crazy, but we like Fantasy drafts.

We're well aware plenty of things will change between now and the summer when these drafts matter. The NFL Draft and free agency will reshape rosters, but this 12-team PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff is a good review of what happened in 2019.

The first round was heavy on running backs, with Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott as the first four picks. Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry were also selected in Round 1, which could be a little surprising in a three-receiver league, but I like all of these selections.

I would have selected Michael Thomas higher than No. 5 overall -- I have him at No. 2 behind McCaffrey -- but he was the No. 1 receiver drafted, ahead of DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones. No quarterback or tight end was selected in Round 1, but you can make a strong case that Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce or even George Kittle are worthy of being top 12 overall picks.

Jackson went at No. 16 overall here, while Kelce fell to No. 18. I was shocked to see Kittle make it to Round 3 at No. 27 overall, and that likely won't happen in many PPR drafts in 2020. In full disclosure, we did this draft without any full rank list, so maybe Kittle falling that far is an oversight.

Some other good value picks were Josh Jacobs in Round 3, Zach Ertz in Round 4 and Patrick Mahomes, Kenyan Drake and James Conner in Round 5. And fallen stars like A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and Kareem Hunt in Round 6, as well as Evan Engram and Damien Williams in Round 7, could be steals. 

I'm also excited about some younger players headed for potentially bigger roles in 2020, including Hunter Renfrow, Noah Fant, Gus Edwards, Mike Gesicki, Preston Williams, T.J. Hockenson, Ryquell Armstead and Damien Harris. All of these players were drafted in Round 10 or later, but these are sleepers/breakouts with plenty of upside.

I drafted Renfrow, Williams and Armstead, and these are the types of players I like to speculate on, especially at this time of year, as well as Diontae Johnson in Round 9. Renfrow was my favorite selection of this group after he closed the season with at least 22 PPR points in each of his final two games.

I picked at No. 12 overall and started my team with Julio Jones and Mike Evans. I'm still debating between Evans and Chris Godwin as the best Buccaneers receiver for 2020, and for now I like Evans better, even though Godwin was better in 2019. I still expect Evans to have the higher ceiling, but that can change over the next few months.

My first running back was Devin Singletary in Round 3, and I drafted Ertz in Round 4. I went heavy on running back next with Phillip Lindsay in Round 5, David Montgomery in Round 6 and Damien Williams in Round 7, and I love the way this team was built.

My receiving corps is stacked, including Darius Slayton joining Jones, Evans, Johnson, Renfrow and Preston Williams, who will hopefully be fine coming off his torn ACL in Week 9. Johnson will hopefully have a healthy Ben Roethliserger (elbow) in 2020, and Slayton could be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants.

My running backs have plenty of promise with Singletary a potential stud, and Lindsay and Williams should be solid, especially if the latter can stay healthy and remain the starter for the Chiefs. As for Montgomery, he struggled as a rookie in 2019, but he's still a candidate for 300 total touches and double digits in touchdowns (he had 267 total touches and seven touchdowns this year).

With Ertz and Dak Prescott, who I got in Round 12, this team could be awesome. But that's now. We'll see what happens with these players in August.

For now, use this mock draft as a fun review of 2019. Then you can see what changes after the NFL Draft and free agency, and we'll adjust as well. This is just the start of many mock drafts to come this offseason. 

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
2. Ruben Palacios, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
6. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
7. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
9. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Ben Schragger C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Ruben Palacios D. Cook RB MIN
3 Ben Gretch S. Barkley RB NYG
4 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
5 George Maselli M. Thomas WR NO
6 Adam Aizer A. Kamara RB NO
7 Tommy Tran N. Chubb RB CLE
8 Chris Towers D. Hopkins WR HOU
9 Jack Capotorto D. Adams WR GB
10 Andrew Baumhor T. Hill WR KC
11 Will Brinson D. Henry RB TEN
12 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jones WR ATL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB
14 Will Brinson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
15 Andrew Baumhor C. Godwin WR TB
16 Jack Capotorto L. Jackson QB BAL
17 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC
18 Tommy Tran T. Kelce TE KC
19 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI
20 George Maselli A. Jones RB GB
21 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
22 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
23 Ruben Palacios L. Bell RB NYJ
24 Ben Schragger J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Ben Schragger J. Jacobs RB OAK
26 Ruben Palacios A. Cooper WR DAL
27 Ben Gretch G. Kittle TE SF
28 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
29 George Maselli A. Robinson WR CHI
30 Adam Aizer O. Beckham WR CLE
31 Tommy Tran K. Allen WR LAC
32 Chris Towers K. Golladay WR DET
33 Jack Capotorto D. Metcalf WR SEA
34 Andrew Baumhor A. Ekeler RB LAC
35 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
36 Jamey Eisenberg D. Singletary RB BUF
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Ertz TE PHI
38 Will Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
39 Andrew Baumhor A. Hooper TE ATL
40 Jack Capotorto T. Gurley RB LAR
41 Chris Towers A. Brown WR TEN
42 Tommy Tran T. Lockett WR SEA
43 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB LAC
44 George Maselli M. Ingram RB BAL
45 Dave Richard D. Waller TE OAK
46 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR MIN
47 Ruben Palacios R. Woods WR LAR
48 Ben Schragger J. Edelman WR NE
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Ben Schragger M. Andrews TE BAL
50 Ruben Palacios C. Ridley WR ATL
51 Ben Gretch K. Johnson RB DET
52 Dave Richard D. Parker WR MIA
53 George Maselli C. Sutton WR DEN
54 Adam Aizer P. Mahomes QB KC
55 Tommy Tran K. Drake RB ARI
56 Chris Towers J. Conner RB PIT
57 Jack Capotorto H. Henry TE LAC
58 Andrew Baumhor D. Freeman RB ATL
59 Will Brinson D. Watson QB HOU
60 Jamey Eisenberg P. Lindsay RB DEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
62 Will Brinson M. Gallup WR DAL
63 Andrew Baumhor J. Landry WR CLE
64 Jack Capotorto D. Chark WR JAC
65 Chris Towers A. Green WR CIN
66 Tommy Tran T. Hilton WR IND
67 Adam Aizer T. Boyd WR CIN
68 George Maselli K. Hunt RB CLE
69 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB ARI
70 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
71 Ruben Palacios S. Michel RB NE
72 Ben Schragger J. Brown WR BUF
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Ben Schragger T. McLaurin WR WAS
74 Ruben Palacios R. Wilson QB SEA
75 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
76 Dave Richard J. White RB NE
77 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR
78 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
79 Tommy Tran C. Samuel WR CAR
80 Chris Towers E. Engram TE NYG
81 Jack Capotorto R. Mostert RB SF
82 Andrew Baumhor R. Jones RB TB
83 Will Brinson R. Penny RB SEA
84 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg D. Slayton WR NYG
86 Will Brinson M. Williams WR LAC
87 Andrew Baumhor S. Shepard WR NYG
88 Jack Capotorto D. Guice RB WAS
89 Chris Towers J. Jackson RB LAC
90 Tommy Tran J. Williams RB GB
91 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO
92 George Maselli M. Brown WR BAL
93 Dave Richard A. Brown WR FA
94 Ben Gretch R. Freeman RB DEN
95 Ruben Palacios O. Howard TE TB
96 Ben Schragger A. Miller WR CHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Ben Schragger E. Sanders WR SF
98 Ruben Palacios T. Coleman RB SF
99 Ben Gretch T. Cohen RB CHI
100 Dave Richard R. Anderson WR NYJ
101 George Maselli D. Washington RB OAK
102 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR LAR
103 Tommy Tran M. Breida RB SF
104 Chris Towers N. Harry WR NE
105 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR OAK
106 Andrew Baumhor J. Ross WR CIN
107 Will Brinson D. Thompson RB KC
108 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg H. Renfrow WR OAK
110 Will Brinson N. Fant TE DEN
111 Andrew Baumhor A. Mattison RB MIN
112 Jack Capotorto J. Crowder WR NYJ
113 Chris Towers B. Scott RB PHI
114 Tommy Tran D. Johnson RB HOU
115 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR NYG
116 George Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
117 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
118 Ben Gretch D. Westbrook WR JAC
119 Ruben Palacios M. Jones WR DET
120 Ben Schragger A. Jeffery WR PHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Ben Schragger J. Winston QB TB
122 Ruben Palacios J. Samuels RB PIT
123 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
124 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI
125 George Maselli C. Hyde RB HOU
126 Adam Aizer L. Murray RB NO
127 Tommy Tran R. Tannehill QB TEN
128 Chris Towers G. Edwards RB BAL
129 Jack Capotorto B. Perriman WR TB
130 Andrew Baumhor M. Gesicki TE MIA
131 Will Brinson D. Goedert TE PHI
132 Jamey Eisenberg P. Williams WR MIA
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg D. Prescott QB DAL
134 Will Brinson J. Washington WR PIT
135 Andrew Baumhor J. Allen QB BUF
136 Jack Capotorto A. Peterson RB WAS
137 Chris Towers R. Burkhead RB NE
138 Tommy Tran P. Campbell WR IND
139 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
140 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL
141 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
142 Ben Gretch B. Mayfield QB CLE
143 Ruben Palacios J. Howard RB PHI
144 Ben Schragger M. Gaskin RB MIA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Ben Schragger P. Laird RB MIA
146 Ruben Palacios C. Wentz QB PHI
147 Ben Gretch A. Lazard WR GB
148 Dave Richard Patriots DST NE
149 George Maselli I. Smith TE MIN
150 Adam Aizer D. Brees QB NO
151 Tommy Tran P. Barber RB TB
152 Chris Towers C. Davis WR TEN
153 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
154 Andrew Baumhor C. Edmonds RB ARI
155 Will Brinson S. Watkins WR KC
156 Jamey Eisenberg R. Armstead RB JAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
158 Will Brinson D. Harris RB NE
159 Andrew Baumhor 49ers DST SF
160 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL
161 Chris Towers M. Stafford QB DET
162 Tommy Tran W. Dissly TE SEA
163 Adam Aizer D. Jackson WR PHI
164 George Maselli Steelers DST PIT
165 Dave Richard C. Newton QB CAR
166 Ben Gretch J. Hill RB BAL
167 Ruben Palacios Bills DST BUF
168 Ben Schragger R. Cobb WR DAL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Ben Schragger W. Lutz K NO
170 Ruben Palacios E. Ebron TE IND
171 Ben Gretch Bears DST CHI
172 Dave Richard H. Butker K KC
173 George Maselli G. Zuerlein K LAR
174 Adam Aizer Jaguars DST JAC
175 Tommy Tran Broncos DST DEN
176 Chris Towers Chiefs DST KC
177 Jack Capotorto G. Minshew QB JAC
178 Andrew Baumhor N. Agholor WR PHI
179 Will Brinson Packers DST GB
180 Jamey Eisenberg Vikings DST MIN
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jamey Eisenberg R. Gould K SF
182 Will Brinson M. Crosby K GB
183 Andrew Baumhor K. Forbath K DAL
184 Jack Capotorto C. Beasley WR BUF
185 Chris Towers M. Prater K DET
186 Tommy Tran Y. Koo K ATL
187 Adam Aizer J. Myers K SEA
188 George Maselli B. Snell RB PIT
189 Dave Richard T. Homer RB SEA
190 Ben Gretch S. Gostkowski K NE
191 Ruben Palacios J. Elliott K PHI
192 Ben Schragger Titans DST TEN
Team by Team
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 25 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 48 J. Edelman WR NE
5 49 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 72 J. Brown WR BUF
7 73 T. McLaurin WR WAS
8 96 A. Miller WR CHI
9 97 E. Sanders WR SF
10 120 A. Jeffery WR PHI
11 121 J. Winston QB TB
12 144 M. Gaskin RB MIA
13 145 P. Laird RB MIA
14 168 R. Cobb WR DAL
15 169 W. Lutz K NO
16 192 Titans DST TEN
Ruben Palacios
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Cook RB MIN
2 23 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 26 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 47 R. Woods WR LAR
5 50 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 71 S. Michel RB NE
7 74 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 95 O. Howard TE TB
9 98 T. Coleman RB SF
10 119 M. Jones WR DET
11 122 J. Samuels RB PIT
12 143 J. Howard RB PHI
13 146 C. Wentz QB PHI
14 167 Bills DST BUF
15 170 E. Ebron TE IND
16 191 J. Elliott K PHI
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 3 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 22 D. Moore WR CAR
3 27 G. Kittle TE SF
4 46 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 51 K. Johnson RB DET
6 70 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 75 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 94 R. Freeman RB DEN
9 99 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 118 D. Westbrook WR JAC
11 123 M. Hardman WR KC
12 142 B. Mayfield QB CLE
13 147 A. Lazard WR GB
14 166 J. Hill RB BAL
15 171 Bears DST CHI
16 190 S. Gostkowski K NE
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 C. Carson RB SEA
3 28 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 45 D. Waller TE OAK
5 52 D. Parker WR MIA
6 69 D. Johnson RB ARI
7 76 J. White RB NE
8 93 A. Brown WR FA
9 100 R. Anderson WR NYJ
10 117 T. Pollard RB DAL
11 124 K. Murray QB ARI
12 141 T. Hockenson TE DET
13 148 Patriots DST NE
14 165 C. Newton QB CAR
15 172 H. Butker K KC
16 189 T. Homer RB SEA
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Thomas WR NO
2 20 A. Jones RB GB
3 29 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 44 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 53 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 68 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 77 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 92 M. Brown WR BAL
9 101 D. Washington RB OAK
10 116 A. Rodgers QB GB
11 125 C. Hyde RB HOU
12 140 M. Ryan QB ATL
13 149 I. Smith TE MIN
14 164 Steelers DST PIT
15 173 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 188 B. Snell RB PIT
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 30 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 43 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 54 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 67 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 78 D. Samuel WR SF
8 91 J. Cook TE NO
9 102 B. Cooks WR LAR
10 115 G. Tate WR NYG
11 126 L. Murray RB NO
12 139 D. Henderson RB LAR
13 150 D. Brees QB NO
14 163 D. Jackson WR PHI
15 174 Jaguars DST JAC
16 187 J. Myers K SEA
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 7 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 18 T. Kelce TE KC
3 31 K. Allen WR LAC
4 42 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 55 K. Drake RB ARI
6 66 T. Hilton WR IND
7 79 C. Samuel WR CAR
8 90 J. Williams RB GB
9 103 M. Breida RB SF
10 114 D. Johnson RB HOU
11 127 R. Tannehill QB TEN
12 138 P. Campbell WR IND
13 151 P. Barber RB TB
14 162 W. Dissly TE SEA
15 175 Broncos DST DEN
16 186 Y. Koo K ATL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 17 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 32 K. Golladay WR DET
4 41 A. Brown WR TEN
5 56 J. Conner RB PIT
6 65 A. Green WR CIN
7 80 E. Engram TE NYG
8 89 J. Jackson RB LAC
9 104 N. Harry WR NE
10 113 B. Scott RB PHI
11 128 G. Edwards RB BAL
12 137 R. Burkhead RB NE
13 152 C. Davis WR TEN
14 161 M. Stafford QB DET
15 176 Chiefs DST KC
16 185 M. Prater K DET
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Adams WR GB
2 16 L. Jackson QB BAL
3 33 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 40 T. Gurley RB LAR
5 57 H. Henry TE LAC
6 64 D. Chark WR JAC
7 81 R. Mostert RB SF
8 88 D. Guice RB WAS
9 105 T. Williams WR OAK
10 112 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 129 B. Perriman WR TB
12 136 A. Peterson RB WAS
13 153 Ravens DST BAL
14 160 J. Tucker K BAL
15 177 G. Minshew QB JAC
16 184 C. Beasley WR BUF
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Hill WR KC
2 15 C. Godwin WR TB
3 34 A. Ekeler RB LAC
4 39 A. Hooper TE ATL
5 58 D. Freeman RB ATL
6 63 J. Landry WR CLE
7 82 R. Jones RB TB
8 87 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 106 J. Ross WR CIN
10 111 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 130 M. Gesicki TE MIA
12 135 J. Allen QB BUF
13 154 C. Edmonds RB ARI
14 159 49ers DST SF
15 178 N. Agholor WR PHI
16 183 K. Forbath K DAL
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Henry RB TEN
2 14 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 35 M. Mack RB IND
4 38 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 59 D. Watson QB HOU
6 62 M. Gallup WR DAL
7 83 R. Penny RB SEA
8 86 M. Williams WR LAC
9 107 D. Thompson RB KC
10 110 N. Fant TE DEN
11 131 D. Goedert TE PHI
12 134 J. Washington WR PIT
13 155 S. Watkins WR KC
14 158 D. Harris RB NE
15 179 Packers DST GB
16 182 M. Crosby K GB
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jones WR ATL
2 13 M. Evans WR TB
3 36 D. Singletary RB BUF
4 37 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 60 P. Lindsay RB DEN
6 61 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 84 D. Williams RB KC
8 85 D. Slayton WR NYG
9 108 D. Johnson WR PIT
10 109 H. Renfrow WR OAK
11 132 P. Williams WR MIA
12 133 D. Prescott QB DAL
13 156 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 157 D. Williams RB KC
15 180 Vikings DST MIN
16 181 R. Gould K SF
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

