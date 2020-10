Thomas will start the second half at left tackle, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The No. 4 overall choice from April's draft played over 95 percent of the offensive snaps Weeks 1 through 5, but he was benched in favor of Matt Peart to begin Sunday's NFC East showdown. New York went on to surrender one sack and three QB hits to Washington over the first two quarters, urging the Giants to revert Thomas to the starting lineup for the second half.