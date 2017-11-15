Zettel compiled a season-high six tackles (five solo) and one sack against the Browns on Sunday.

The second-year pro is in his first year as a starter, but he's fitting right in with 29 tackles (24 solo) and six sacks through nine games. His fantasy value can be up and down, but Zettel is still a favorable option when faced against a weak offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories