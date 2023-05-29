Walker (Achilles) was a partial participant during OTAs and expects full clearance for training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Walker led the Lions with 108 tackles in 2021 but played in just three games last year before tearing his Achilles. Detroit's medical staff is being cautious with the 2018 third-round pick, but he sounds confident with how his rehab is going. If available to start 2023, Walker figures to start alongside C.J. Gardner-Johnson, though recent draft picks Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch could factor into the mix as well.