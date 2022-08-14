Williams' (foot) status for Friday's preseason game against the Texans has yet to be determined.

The Rams activated Williams from the PUP list last Monday, but he didn't appear in the preseason opener. Initially, Los Angeles didn't expect the running back to return to full practices until Week 3 of the preseason, so it's possible they'll opt to keep him sidelined from game action until then. Regardless, it doesn't appear like he suffered a setback, so there shouldn't be too much concern if he misses another exhibition contest.