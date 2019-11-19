Ferguson recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Ferguson enjoyed a career game Sunday, as he posted career-highs in tackles, (four), solo tackles (three) and sacks. He also played a solid 72 percent of defensive snaps, evidencing he's inching his way closer to IDP consideration in his first NFL season. He'll face a sneaky-nice matchup against the Rams on Monday, as they're coming off just a 17 point output last week.