Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Likely shifting to strong safety
McDougald will start at strong safety if Kam Chancellor (neck) is out for Monday's game against the Falcons, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
McDougald filled in for Earl Thomas (hamstring) at free safety the past two weeks, notching nine tackles and one pass defensed. With Thomas expected to return and Chancellor expected to sit, McDouglad should have a few more tackle opportunities in a role that allows him to come up into the box. Chancellor has averaged at least 5.4 tackles per game every season since his rookie campaign in 2010. McDougald had similar production as a starter for Tampa Bay the past two seasons.
