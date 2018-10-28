Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Suffers shoulder stinger
McDougald suffered a shoulder stinger during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Bob Condotta also reports that McDougald was sick during the Week 8 contest, which is why he repeatedly left the field Sunday. McDougald's stinger appears to be minor, so the starting safety does not seem to be in any danger of missing Seattle's contest against the Chargers in Week 9.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Paces team in tackles•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Removed from injury report•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Balls out in season opener•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Good to go for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ruled out for Friday's preseason affair•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...