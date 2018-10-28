McDougald suffered a shoulder stinger during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Bob Condotta also reports that McDougald was sick during the Week 8 contest, which is why he repeatedly left the field Sunday. McDougald's stinger appears to be minor, so the starting safety does not seem to be in any danger of missing Seattle's contest against the Chargers in Week 9.

