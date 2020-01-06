Play

McDougald posted 11 tackles -- 2.5 for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card win over the Eagles.

McDougald didn't surpass seven tackles in a game during the regular season, and he had just 0.5 sacks over 15 games. However, the 29-year-old safety was explosive in this contest, helping hold the Eagles to just nine points. The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay for the divisional round.

More News
Our Latest Stories