Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Superb playoff performance
McDougald posted 11 tackles -- 2.5 for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card win over the Eagles.
McDougald didn't surpass seven tackles in a game during the regular season, and he had just 0.5 sacks over 15 games. However, the 29-year-old safety was explosive in this contest, helping hold the Eagles to just nine points. The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay for the divisional round.
