Clark (calf) is likely out for one or two weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It seems very likely that Clark does not play in Week 8's matchup with the Seahawks and has a chance to return for Week 9. Regardless, with Duane Brown ending his holdout and reporting to the team this week, he could take over as the Texans' starting left tackle moving forward.

