Texans' Jacob Martin: Traded to the Texans
Martin and Barkevious Mingo will be traded to the Texans along with a third-round pick upon passing a physical in the Jadeveon Clowney deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Texans fans won't exactly be happy with the lack of star power coming back in the trade, but Martin proved serviceable as a depth linebacker last season for the Seahawks and figures to immediately compete with Brennan Scarlett for a starting role along with the recently acquired Mingo.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
McCoy cut — impact on Bills, other teams
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Woods
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Star power emerges
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...