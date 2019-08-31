Martin and Barkevious Mingo will be traded to the Texans along with a third-round pick upon passing a physical in the Jadeveon Clowney deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Texans fans won't exactly be happy with the lack of star power coming back in the trade, but Martin proved serviceable as a depth linebacker last season for the Seahawks and figures to immediately compete with Brennan Scarlett for a starting role along with the recently acquired Mingo.