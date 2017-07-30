Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Opens camp on PUP list

Sharpe (foot) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, The Midday 180's Paul Kuharsky reports.

Still rehabbing from June surgery to repair a foot fracture, Sharpe wasn't quite ready to practice Saturday as the Titans opened training camp. He's expected to return at some point in August, but he may have to compete for a roster spot after the team added Eric Decker, first-round pick Corey Davis and third-round pick Taywan Taylor during the offseason. Sharpe started 10 of 16 games as a fifth-round rookie last year, catching only 41 of 83 targets for 522 yards (6.3 per target).