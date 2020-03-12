Coronavirus sports timeline: A chronological list of every major COVID-19-related sports happening

The sports world has not been spared from the coronavirus panic, with the past 48 hours or so being absolutely packed with news related to how different leagues will be responding accordingly to it. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 116,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, according to CBS News. About 64,000 people have recovered from the disease while more than 4,000 have died from it.

Things seemed to really kick off for sports around the country with the news that Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert was found to have coronavirus, which led to the NBA suspending the rest of its season indefinitely until further notice. But even with that being the biggest news of the past couple days, big sporting events were getting called off in the run-up to that bombshell news. Here's how the timeline of all things sports and coronavirus played out.

Wednesday, March 11

12:42 pm ET - 2020 CBI tournament canceled

1:50 pm - Columbus Blue Jackets close games to fans

1:55 pm - Tulsa football players quarantined

2:10 pm - Golden State Warriors close home games to fans following city ban on 1,000+ crowds

2:35 pm - XFL's Seattle Dragons announce they'll host Los Angeles Wildcats without fans in attendance

2:44 pm - Ohio governor says an NCAA Tournament games held in the state will be played without fans

3:00 pm - Ivy League cancels all spring sporting events

4:15 pm - NCAA advises events to be held without fans

4:30 pm - NCAA says NCAA Tournament will be held without fans

5:24 pm - Michigan cancels spring football game

6:00 pm - Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for COVID-19

6:33 pm - Sharks announce they've closed home games to fans

6:38 pm - Big Ten tournament closes along with all spring sports

6:40 pm - Big 12 limits 125 fans per team, cheerleaders and teams at basketball tournament

7:58 pm - ACC Tournament closes games to fans

8:40 pm - Jazz vs. Thunder postponed

8:49 pm - AAC closes tournament to fans

8:50 pm - Ohio State cancels spring football game

8:53 pm - Pac-12 closes tournament to fans

9:11 pm - SEC closes tournament games to fans

9:27 pm - Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

9:31 pm - NBA suspends remainder of season indefinitely

9:52 pm - Conference USA closes tournament to fans

10:40 pm - Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg taken to hospital

10:44 pm - Big East announces Madison Square Garden will be closed to fans for tournament

10:48 pm - Baylor suspends spring football and recruiting

Thursday, March 12

12:34 am - NBA G-League suspended

12:43 am - Nebraska says Fred Hoiberg has influenza A, not coronavirus

9:35 am - ACC commissioner John Swofford says ACC games are still on

10:00 am - America East says no fans at men's or women's basketball title games

10:30 am - Patriot League cancels all spring practices and competitions

10:49 am - Reports that Donovan Mitchell has coronavirus surface

11:15 am - Sun Belt conference says no fans will be at the conference tournament

11:42 am - MLS suspends season for 30 days

11:47 am - SEC cancels basketball tournament

11:48 am - AAC cancels basketball tournament

11:49 am - Big Ten cancels basketball tournament

11:57 am - Atlantic 10 cancels basketball tournament

12:00 pm - WAC, CUSA cancel their men's and women's basketball tournaments

12:03 pm - Notre Dame suspends recruiting and spring football practice

12:09 pm - MAC cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

12:16 pm - CAA cancels women's basketball tournament and all spring sports contests are suspended

12:16 pm - ACC cancels men's basketball tournament

12:17 pm - Pac-12 cancels basketball tournament and suspends sports competitions

12:27 pm - USL suspends 2020 season for 30 days

12:28 pm - Southland cancels conference tournament

12:32 pm - SEC suspends all on-campus sports

12:34 pm - Sun Belt cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

12:40 pm - Big 12 cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

12:44 pm - Big Sky cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

12:46 pm - America East cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

12:53 pm - WAC suspends spring sports

12:57 pm - Big East cancels tournament at halftime of St. John's vs. Creighton

12:58 pm - Conference USA cancels spring sports competitions

1:15 pm - Jeff Passan reports that MLB will suspend all operations

1:33 pm - NASCAR announces their Atlanta and Miami races will be held without fans

1:35 pm - NHL puts the remainder of its regular season on pause

1:35 pm - Atlantic 10 tournament canceled

1:41 pm - USC postpones spring football practices

1:49 pm - Duke suspends all athletic activities

1:54 pm - Kansas suspends all athletic activities and cancels all athletic travel

1:59 pm - Arizona State cancels all sports competitions

2:01 pm - MWC suspends all spring sports

2:17 pm - MAAC cancels basketball tournament

2:29 pm - West Virginia suspends athletic activities

2:29 pm - Southland Conference cancels all athletic events through March 30

3:00 pm - ACC suspends all athletics activities

3:09 pm - MLB's 2020 Opening Day delayed two weeks, spring training games canceled and WBC qualifier postponed indefinitely

3:31 pm - Women's Tennis Association announces Miami Open and Volvo Car Open are "not being held at this time"

3:51 pm - Minor League Baseball announces it will delay the start of the 2020 season

4:16 pm - NCAA Tournament canceled

6:28 pm - Arsenal has closed its London training center after head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19