College football coronavirus updates: Big Ten cancels team activities through June 1
Conferences are starting to make their decisions on whether to move forward with spring football games
The coronavirus outbreak has brought a halt to just about every sporting league across the country. Collegiate athletics have not been spared as the NCAA announced recently its decision to cancel all winter and spring championships in 2020, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments.
In addition to that, some conferences jumped in and prevented any teams from holding practices of any kind for the time being. The SEC announced on April 3 that its suspension of all athletic activities has been extended from April 15 to May 31. That suspension matches the one implemented by the Pac-12.
The Big Ten, meanwhile, originally canceled activities through May 4, but has since extended that through June 1.
Other schools have already begun to cancel spring practices and games, as well as classes themselves, and the odds are high that these will not be the final games canceled in the coming days. To keep up with all the latest ways the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had an impact on college football, check out our tracker below.
All team activities suspended
- AAC: Conference-wide (canceled)
- ACC: Conference-wide (canceled)
- Big Ten: Conference-wide (until June 1)
- Big 12: Suspended
- Conference USA: Conference-wide (canceled)
- Independent: Notre Dame
- MAC: Conference-wide
- Pac-12: Conference-wide (suspended through May 31)
- SEC: Conference-wide (suspended through May 31)
Spring games canceled
- AAC: Conference-wide
- ACC: Conference-wide
- Big Ten: Conference-wide
- Big 12: Conference-wide
- Conference USA: Conference-wide (canceled)
- Independents: Notre Dame
- AAC: Conference-wide
- MAC: Conference-wide
- Pac-12: Conference-wide
- SEC: Conference-wide
Recruiting limitations in place: NCAA Division I
