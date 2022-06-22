To become a national champion, it takes consistency, talent and even a little bit of luck. St. Mary's Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.) used all three to its advantage Saturday to win the Michigan Division 1 high school baseball state championship. The Eaglets finished the season 44-0, went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings and are the 2022 MaxPreps National Champions.



St. Mary’s Prep has shown its consistency by never relinquishing the No. 1 ranking after being named the top team in the preseason. Despite moving up to Division 1 this year, the Eaglets finished unbeaten and have won 66 games in a row since winning the Division 2 title last year. ...

