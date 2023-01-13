With the first pick of the NWSL Draft on Thursday night, Angel City FC selected Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) senior Alyssa Thompson, making her the first high school soccer player to go No. 1 overall in the league's 10-year history.



Thompson last played for Harvard-Westlake as a sophomore during the 2020-21 school year when she scored 48 goals with 14 assists to lead the Wolverines to a 19-0 record and the CIF Regional SoCal Division I title. She was named Gatorade National Player of the Year for her efforts.

Also a standout sprinter at Harvard-Westlake, Thompson made two appearances for the United States late last year and is expected to become a fixture for the national team in the future. ...

