Defending Florida 7A state champion Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton) entered Saturday's title game with two losses, both to their opponent Lake Brantley, 11-0 and 5-3 in consecutive games in March. This time, however, it was the Mustangs who were victorious when it mattered most and climb to No. 3 overall in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings.

Head Coach T.J. Goelz and his squad were down 2-0 out of the gate before the bats got hot. They collected 10 hits, six that went for extra bases, including two triples by senior Grace Hogie. Sophomore pitcher Ella Dodge and the defense did the rest to seal the 8-2 victory.Staying in Florida, Melbourne won the 6A state title beating a very good Doral Academy team 1-0. ...

