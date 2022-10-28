States across the country started state playoff competition during the month of October and Hinsdale Central (Ill.) took advantage of strong postseason performances in boys and girls golf and girls tennis to move into the No. 1 position in the MaxPreps Cup rankings.



The Red Devils finished as state champions in boys and girls golf in the largest enrollment division in Illinois and also finished second in girls tennis to New Trier (Winnetka).



The MaxPreps Cup is a rankings system designed to determine the top high school athletic programs in the nation. The MaxPreps Cup formula is based on point totals compiled by winning state championships or finishing as a runner-up. ...

