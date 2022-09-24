The only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week featured No. 25 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) hosting No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on Friday and the Panthers cruised to a 26-7 win. The Baltimore power improved to 4-0 and reeled off its 12th consecutive victory. The Panthers travel to Hawaii next week to face Kahuku on Sept. 30.

No. 9 Chandler (Ariz.) overcame a 14-0 first half deficit to beat Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 31-21 in a rematch of the 2021 Open Division state championship. The Wolves improved to 4-0 and five-star Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola threw for two touchdowns. ...

