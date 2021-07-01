On Thursday night, Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. The voting results from the league's two-step voting process for the All-Star game were revealed during a live broadcast Thursday evening.

The top three vote-getters at each position (and nine outfielders) advanced to Phase 2 of the voting process. Fans voted this week to determine what position players will start later this month, and the polls closed Thursday afternoon. The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both the American League and National League pitching staffs, will be revealed on Sunday, July 4.

Here are the 2021 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.

American League

Catcher: Salvador Pérez, Royals (7th All-Star)

Salvador Perez KC • C • 13 BA .282 R 37 HR 19 RBI 48 SB 0

Here are the catcher voting results:

Salvador Pérez, Royals: 62 percent Martín Maldonado, Astros: 20 percent Yasmani Grandal, White Sox: 18 percent



First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1st All-Star)

Vladimir Guerrero TOR • 1B • 27 BA .339 R 64 HR 26 RBI 66 SB 2

Here are the first baseman voting results:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 75 percent Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 15 percent

José Abreu, White Sox: 10 percent



Second base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays (1st All-Star)

Marcus Semien TOR • 2B • 10 BA .285 R 58 HR 19 RBI 51 SB 10

Here are the second baseman voting results:

Marcus Semien, Blue Jays: 54 percent José Altuve, Astros: 32 percent DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 14 percent

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (3rd All-Star)

Xander Bogaerts BOS • SS • 2 BA .330 R 49 HR 13 RBI 48 SB 5

Here are the shortstop voting results:

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 42 percent Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 37 percent Carlos Correa, Astros: 21 percent

Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox (1st All-Star)

Rafael Devers BOS • 3B • 11 BA .282 R 52 HR 19 RBI 64 SB 3

Here are the third base voting results:

Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 61 percent Alex Bregman, Astros: 22 percent Yoán Moncada, White Sox: 16 percent

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels (9th All-Star); Aaron Judge, Yankees (3rd All-Star); Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays (1st All-Star)

Mike Trout CF • BA .333 R 23 HR 8 RBI 18 SB 2

Aaron Judge NYY • RF • 99 BA .285 R 44 HR 18 RBI 42 SB 0

Teoscar Hernandez TOR • RF • 37 BA .298 R 31 HR 11 RBI 47 SB 5

Here are the outfielder voting results:

Mike Trout, Angels: 19 percent Aaron Judge, Yankees: 13 percent Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays: 12 percent (5,000 votes ahead) Byron Buxton, Twins: 12 percent Michael Brantley, Astros: 10 percent

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels (1st All-Star)

Shohei Ohtani LAA • DH • 17 BA .277 R 55 HR 28 RBI 63 SB 11

Here are the designated hitter voting results:

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 63 percent J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 20 percent Yordan Álvarez, Astros: 17 percent

National League

Catcher: Buster Posey, Giants (7th All-Star)

Buster Posey SF • C • 28 BA .330 R 33 HR 12 RBI 27 SB 0

Here are the catcher voting results:

Buster Posey, Giants: 58 percent Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 25 percent Willson Contreras, Cubs: 18 percent

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves (5th All-Star)

Freddie Freeman ATL • 1B • 5 BA .261 R 53 HR 17 RBI 44 SB 4

Here are the first baseman voting results:

Freddie Freeman, Braves: 48 percent Max Muncy, Dodgers: 34 percent Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 18 percent

Second base: Adam Frazier, Pirates (1st All-Star)

Adam Frazier PIT • 2B • 26 BA .327 R 50 HR 4 RBI 28 SB 4

Here are the second baseman voting results:

Adam Frazier, Pirates: 47 percent Ozzie Albies, Braves: 33 percent Gavin Lux, Dodgers: 20 percent

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (1st All-Star)

Fernando Tatis SD • SS • 23 BA .300 R 61 HR 26 RBI 56 SB 16

Here are the shortstop voting results:

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 64 percent Javier Báez, Cubs: 19 percent Brandon Crawford, Giants: 17 percent

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (6th All-Star)

Nolan Arenado STL • 3B • 28 BA .267 R 37 HR 16 RBI 52 SB 0

Here are the third baseman voting results:

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 40 percent Justin Turner, Dodgers: 34 percent Kris Bryant, Cubs: 26 percent

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (2nd All-Star); Nick Castellanos, Reds (1st All-Star); Jesse Winker, Reds (1st All-Star)

Ronald Acuna ATL • RF • 13 BA .280 R 63 HR 22 RBI 48 SB 16

Nick Castellanos CIN • RF • 2 BA .346 R 53 HR 16 RBI 53 SB 2

Jesse Winker CIN • LF • 33 BA .325 R 56 HR 19 RBI 48 SB 0

Here are the outfielder voting results:

Ronald Acuña, Braves: 21 percent Nick Castellanos, Reds: 18 percent Jesse Winker, Reds: 16 percent Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 13 percent Chris Taylor, Dodgers: 7 percent

As a reminder, pitchers do not hit in the All-Star Game, though there is no fan voting for the National League DH. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa made the case for letting Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani hit and pitch in the All-Star Game, even if MLB has to bend the rules to make it happen.

The rest of the 2021 MLB All-Star rosters will be revealed Sunday night. The 2021 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver. The Futures Game will be played Sunday, July 11, and the Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 12.