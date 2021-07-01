asg.jpg
On Thursday night, Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. The voting results from the league's two-step voting process for the All-Star game were revealed during a live broadcast Thursday evening. 

The top three vote-getters at each position (and nine outfielders) advanced to Phase 2 of the voting process. Fans voted this week to determine what position players will start later this month, and the polls closed Thursday afternoon. The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both the American League and National League pitching staffs, will be revealed on Sunday, July 4.

Here are the 2021 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.

American League

Catcher: Salvador Pérez, Royals (7th All-Star)

headshot-image
Salvador Perez
KC • C • 13
BA.282
R37
HR19
RBI48
SB0
View Profile

Here are the catcher voting results:

  1. Salvador Pérez, Royals: 62 percent
  2. Martín Maldonado, Astros: 20 percent
  3. Yasmani Grandal, White Sox: 18 percent

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1st All-Star)

headshot-image
Vladimir Guerrero
TOR • 1B • 27
BA.339
R64
HR26
RBI66
SB2
View Profile

Here are the first baseman voting results:

  1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 75 percent
  2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 15 percent
  3. José Abreu, White Sox: 10 percent

Second base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays (1st All-Star)

headshot-image
Marcus Semien
TOR • 2B • 10
BA.285
R58
HR19
RBI51
SB10
View Profile

Here are the second baseman voting results:

  1. Marcus Semien, Blue Jays: 54 percent
  2. José Altuve, Astros: 32 percent
  3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 14 percent

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (3rd All-Star)

headshot-image
Xander Bogaerts
BOS • SS • 2
BA.330
R49
HR13
RBI48
SB5
View Profile

Here are the shortstop voting results:

  1. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 42 percent
  2. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 37 percent
  3. Carlos Correa, Astros: 21 percent

Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox (1st All-Star)

headshot-image
Rafael Devers
BOS • 3B • 11
BA.282
R52
HR19
RBI64
SB3
View Profile

Here are the third base voting results:

  1. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 61 percent
  2. Alex Bregman, Astros: 22 percent
  3. Yoán Moncada, White Sox: 16 percent

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels (9th All-Star); Aaron Judge, Yankees (3rd All-Star); Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays (1st All-Star)

Mike Trout
CF •
BA.333
R23
HR8
RBI18
SB2
headshot-image
Aaron Judge
NYY • RF • 99
BA.285
R44
HR18
RBI42
SB0
View Profile
headshot-image
Teoscar Hernandez
TOR • RF • 37
BA.298
R31
HR11
RBI47
SB5
View Profile

Here are the outfielder voting results:

  1. Mike Trout, Angels: 19 percent
  2. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 13 percent
  3. Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays: 12 percent (5,000 votes ahead)
  4. Byron Buxton, Twins: 12 percent
  5. Michael Brantley, Astros: 10 percent

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels (1st All-Star)

headshot-image
Shohei Ohtani
LAA • DH • 17
BA.277
R55
HR28
RBI63
SB11
View Profile

Here are the designated hitter voting results:

  1. Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 63 percent
  2. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 20 percent
  3. Yordan Álvarez, Astros: 17 percent

National League

Catcher: Buster Posey, Giants (7th All-Star)

headshot-image
Buster Posey
SF • C • 28
BA.330
R33
HR12
RBI27
SB0
View Profile

Here are the catcher voting results:

  1. Buster Posey, Giants: 58 percent
  2. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 25 percent
  3. Willson Contreras, Cubs: 18 percent

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves (5th All-Star)

headshot-image
Freddie Freeman
ATL • 1B • 5
BA.261
R53
HR17
RBI44
SB4
View Profile

Here are the first baseman voting results:

  1. Freddie Freeman, Braves: 48 percent
  2. Max Muncy, Dodgers: 34 percent
  3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 18 percent

Second base: Adam Frazier, Pirates (1st All-Star)

headshot-image
Adam Frazier
PIT • 2B • 26
BA.327
R50
HR4
RBI28
SB4
View Profile

Here are the second baseman voting results:

  1. Adam Frazier, Pirates: 47 percent
  2. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 33 percent
  3. Gavin Lux, Dodgers: 20 percent

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (1st All-Star)

headshot-image
Fernando Tatis
SD • SS • 23
BA.300
R61
HR26
RBI56
SB16
View Profile

Here are the shortstop voting results:

  1. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 64 percent
  2. Javier Báez, Cubs: 19 percent
  3. Brandon Crawford, Giants: 17 percent

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (6th All-Star)

headshot-image
Nolan Arenado
STL • 3B • 28
BA.267
R37
HR16
RBI52
SB0
View Profile

Here are the third baseman voting results:

  1. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 40 percent
  2. Justin Turner, Dodgers: 34 percent
  3. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 26 percent

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (2nd All-Star); Nick Castellanos, Reds (1st All-Star); Jesse Winker, Reds (1st All-Star)

headshot-image
Ronald Acuna
ATL • RF • 13
BA.280
R63
HR22
RBI48
SB16
View Profile
headshot-image
Nick Castellanos
CIN • RF • 2
BA.346
R53
HR16
RBI53
SB2
View Profile
headshot-image
Jesse Winker
CIN • LF • 33
BA.325
R56
HR19
RBI48
SB0
View Profile

Here are the outfielder voting results:

  1. Ronald Acuña, Braves: 21 percent
  2. Nick Castellanos, Reds: 18 percent
  3. Jesse Winker, Reds: 16 percent
  4. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 13 percent
  5. Chris Taylor, Dodgers: 7 percent

As a reminder, pitchers do not hit in the All-Star Game, though there is no fan voting for the National League DH. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa made the case for letting Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani hit and pitch in the All-Star Game, even if MLB has to bend the rules to make it happen.

The rest of the 2021 MLB All-Star rosters will be revealed Sunday night. The 2021 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver. The Futures Game will be played Sunday, July 11, and the Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 12.