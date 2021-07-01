On Thursday night, Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. The voting results from the league's two-step voting process for the All-Star game were revealed during a live broadcast Thursday evening.
The top three vote-getters at each position (and nine outfielders) advanced to Phase 2 of the voting process. Fans voted this week to determine what position players will start later this month, and the polls closed Thursday afternoon. The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both the American League and National League pitching staffs, will be revealed on Sunday, July 4.
Here are the 2021 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.
American League
Catcher: Salvador Pérez, Royals (7th All-Star)
Here are the catcher voting results:
- Salvador Pérez, Royals: 62 percent
- Martín Maldonado, Astros: 20 percent
- Yasmani Grandal, White Sox: 18 percent
First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1st All-Star)
Here are the first baseman voting results:
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 75 percent
- Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 15 percent
- José Abreu, White Sox: 10 percent
Second base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays (1st All-Star)
Here are the second baseman voting results:
- Marcus Semien, Blue Jays: 54 percent
- José Altuve, Astros: 32 percent
- DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 14 percent
Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (3rd All-Star)
Here are the shortstop voting results:
- Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 42 percent
- Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 37 percent
- Carlos Correa, Astros: 21 percent
Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox (1st All-Star)
Here are the third base voting results:
- Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 61 percent
- Alex Bregman, Astros: 22 percent
- Yoán Moncada, White Sox: 16 percent
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels (9th All-Star); Aaron Judge, Yankees (3rd All-Star); Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays (1st All-Star)
Here are the outfielder voting results:
- Mike Trout, Angels: 19 percent
- Aaron Judge, Yankees: 13 percent
- Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays: 12 percent (5,000 votes ahead)
- Byron Buxton, Twins: 12 percent
- Michael Brantley, Astros: 10 percent
Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels (1st All-Star)
Here are the designated hitter voting results:
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 63 percent
- J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 20 percent
- Yordan Álvarez, Astros: 17 percent
National League
Catcher: Buster Posey, Giants (7th All-Star)
Here are the catcher voting results:
- Buster Posey, Giants: 58 percent
- Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 25 percent
- Willson Contreras, Cubs: 18 percent
First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves (5th All-Star)
Here are the first baseman voting results:
- Freddie Freeman, Braves: 48 percent
- Max Muncy, Dodgers: 34 percent
- Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 18 percent
Second base: Adam Frazier, Pirates (1st All-Star)
Here are the second baseman voting results:
- Adam Frazier, Pirates: 47 percent
- Ozzie Albies, Braves: 33 percent
- Gavin Lux, Dodgers: 20 percent
Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (1st All-Star)
Here are the shortstop voting results:
- Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 64 percent
- Javier Báez, Cubs: 19 percent
- Brandon Crawford, Giants: 17 percent
Third base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (6th All-Star)
Here are the third baseman voting results:
- Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 40 percent
- Justin Turner, Dodgers: 34 percent
- Kris Bryant, Cubs: 26 percent
Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (2nd All-Star); Nick Castellanos, Reds (1st All-Star); Jesse Winker, Reds (1st All-Star)
Here are the outfielder voting results:
- Ronald Acuña, Braves: 21 percent
- Nick Castellanos, Reds: 18 percent
- Jesse Winker, Reds: 16 percent
- Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 13 percent
- Chris Taylor, Dodgers: 7 percent
As a reminder, pitchers do not hit in the All-Star Game, though there is no fan voting for the National League DH. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa made the case for letting Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani hit and pitch in the All-Star Game, even if MLB has to bend the rules to make it happen.
The rest of the 2021 MLB All-Star rosters will be revealed Sunday night. The 2021 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver. The Futures Game will be played Sunday, July 11, and the Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 12.