Alex Rodriguez emerges as potential Mets buyer, report says
The Mets' sale with Steve Cohen fell through earlier this month
Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has emerged as a potential buyer for the New York Mets, reports Thornton McEnery of the New York Post. The Wilpon family is looking to sell the team after owning the Mets since 2002. They recently had an agreement in place to sell the team to hedge fund investor Steve Cohen while remaining in control of the club for another five years, but that deal fell apart. The Wilpons are now reportedly willing to sell the team without any such restrictions.
Rodriguez, 44, has been retired from baseball since 2016. Despite hitting 696 home runs; tallying 3,115 hits; and winning three MVPs and two Gold Gloves as a shortstop, he's considered a longshot for the Hall of Fame because of PED allegations and his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. MLB went to great and even unseemly lengths to investigate Rodriguez, and that contentious relationship would seem to make it unlikely that A-Rod would ever be approved as part of any ownership group. However, Rodriguez has reconstructed his image quite successfully.
As well, A-Rod and fiancee Jennifer Lopez, while quite wealthy, would no doubt be minority investors given that the Mets' eventual sale price at auction could approach or even exceed $3 billion. The arrangement would likely be similar to Derek Jeter's with the Marlins, in which the former star shortstop is the public face of the ownership group while not being heavily invested in the monetary sense.
Rodriguez also has strong connections to New York, as he spent 12 of his 22 seasons as a player with the Yankees. Lopez is a Bronx native, and as McEnery notes A-Rod grew up a Mets fan. The Mets were also heavily rumored to be close to signing Rodriguez before he inked a $252 million contract with the Rangers prior to the 2001 season.
While the idea of A-Rod as an owner is tantalizing, especially in the same division as Jeter and the Marlins, it's perhaps a longshot, especially given that a revised bid from Cohen, who already owns a stake in the team, is a possibility.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB to raise MiLB salaries in 2021
The league is also trying to cut 40-plus affiliated teams next year
-
Wheeler, Mets GM trade barbs
Wheeler will pitch for the Mets' NL East rival in 2020
-
Cody Bellinger rips Astros, Manfred
Bellinger was not impressed with the Astros attempt at an apology
-
Suzuki: Astros were cheating in 2019 WS
Washington's catcher said there's 'no question' signs were being stolen
-
Indians' Clevinger gets knee surgery
Clevinger was in line to be Cleveland's Opening Day starter
-
Who had MLB's best offseasons?
Some powerhouses made the most of their moves, while a few fringe contenders did a lot to get...
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship