The Houston Astros take on the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland hosts the festivities at Progressive Field in the finale of a four-game set. The teams take the field in an early time slot in front of a national audience, and Houston's Cristian Javier opposes Cleveland's Triston McKenzie on the mound. The contest is also the final game of the 2022 season between the two American League clubs.

First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Astros vs. Guardians odds. Before you make any Guardians vs. Astros picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters Week 18 on a 20-14 roll on top-rated MLB picks, returning almost $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Guardians money line: Astros -140, Guardians +118

Astros vs. Guardians over-under: 8 runs

Astros vs. Guardians run line: Astros -1.5 (+118)

HOU: The Astros are 36-22 in road games

CLE: The Guardians are 28-22 in home games

Astros vs. Guardians picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Astros



Houston's offense is highly powerful. The Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, rank near the top of the American League in myriad categories. Houston is in the top three of the AL in runs scored, home runs, walks, strikeout avoidance, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases, with top-five marks in doubles and on-base percentage. Alvarez leads the league in individual on-base percentage, and he is slugging more than .600 in 2022.

Alvarez also trails only Aaron Judge in home runs and runs scored, and he is a dynamic hitter by any description. On the run prevention side, Cristian Javier is enjoying a tremendous season with a 3.24 ERA across 20 appearances, and Houston's bullpen leads the league in ERA and strikeout rate, generating well over a strikeout per inning this season.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland's projection begins with starting pitcher Triston McKenzie. The youngster has a 3.38 ERA in 2022, posting a 1.00 WHIP with only 2.4 walks per nine innings in the process. McKenzie has a 2.04 ERA since the start of July, and he owns a 3.32 ERA in home outings this season. Opponents have a .645 OPS against McKenzie in 2022, and he threw seven innings of one-run ball against Houston earlier this season.

Cleveland's bullpen is also high-quality with above-average metrics in ERA, strikeout rate, ground ball rate, and wins above replacement among AL clubs. On offense, the Guardians lead the league in strikeout avoidance, and Cleveland is in the top five of the AL in hits, doubles, triples, stolen bases, and batting average.

How to make Guardians vs. Astros picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 7.9 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Astros vs. Guardians? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.