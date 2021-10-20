The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will continue their American League Championship Series on Tuesday with Game 4. The Red Sox will enter with a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series, making Game 4 a pivotal one if the Astros want to reach their third World Series in five years. You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here.

You might be wondering how you can watch Game 4. Allow us to inform you below.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 19 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)

TV channel: FS1| Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: HOU +115: ; BOS -125: ; O/U: 10 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53 ERA)

Preview

Greinke will be making his first start of the postseason. He's stretched out to only 40 pitches after requiring a pair of injured list stints in September. Greinke's only postseason appearance to date this October was of the one-inning relief variety in Game 3 of the ALDS. He permitted two hits but no runs against the White Sox.

Pivetta will also be making his first official start of the postseason. The difference between his situation and Greinke's is that he's stretched out. Pivetta proved as much during the ALDS, accumulating 8 2/3 innings against the Rays, including four of the shutout variety as part of Boston's marathon win in Game 3. Overall, Pivetta has struck out 11 of the 34 batters he's faced while yielding three runs on seven hits and three walks.

Prediction

The pitching matchup does not appear favorable to the Astros, who figure to lean heavily on their bullpen. Add in how Boston's lineup is clicking, and we think the Red Sox will be a win away from the pennant once this one ends.

Pick: Red Sox 7, Astros 4

2021 MLB postseason gear now available

The 2021 MLB Playoffs are here! In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.