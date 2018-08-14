Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. joins exclusive club by swatting lead-off home run in both games of doubleheader
Acuna is only the fourth player to accomplish the feat
Monday was a great day for the Braves and a great day for young phenom Ronald Acuna Jr.
During the team's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins, Acuna swatted a leadoff home run in both games, giving him a home run in four straight games and six of his last seven games. Here's the video:
The Braves swept the doubleheader by the combined score of 15-2 and Acuna went 5 for 8 with two home runs and two walks on the day. He drove in five of the team's 15 runs.
How rare is it for a player to lead off both ends of a doubleheader with a home run? Very rare, it turns out. Acuna is only the fourth player to do it. The list:
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: August 13, 2018 vs. Marlins
- Brady Anderson, Orioles: August 21, 1999 vs. White Sox
- Rickey Henderson, Athletics: July 5, 1993 vs. Indians
- Harry Hooper, Red Sox: May 30, 1913 vs. Senators
Acuna's hot streak has upped his season batting line to .282/.342/.522 in 284 plate appearances. And, in 23 games as the leadoff hitter, Acuna is hitting .360/.424/.775 with nine home runs. He came into the season as the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball and he has already become a monster atop the lineup for a contending Braves team.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Monday: Cardinals win sixth straight
Plus Luis Severino continues to struggle for the Yankees. Here is everything you need to know...
-
Jansen may need second heart surgery
Jansen is currently sidelined for at least a month due to an irregular heartbeat
-
Cards' Martinez returning from DL as RP
The 26-year-old Martinez will return to the rotation next season
-
Martin has life-threatening infection
Martin's progress 'will be measured in weeks, not days,' the team says
-
Marlins coach puts lettuce in helmet
He also puts sunscreen on his sandwiches
-
Phillies cost Eflin with demotion
Eflin will miss out on nine days of service time as well