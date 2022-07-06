The Atlanta Braves were one game under .500 at the All-Star break last year but went 44-28 in the second half to capture their fourth straight NL East title and proceeded to win the fourth World Series in franchise history. The club did not wait as long to recover from a poor start this year as it has gone 25-7 since June 1 after posting a 23-27 record over the first two months of the campaign. Atlanta (48-34) hopes to continue its surge when it hosts the St. Louis Cardinals (44-39) on Wednesday for the third contest of their four-game set. The Braves, who have won four of their last five, trail the first-place New York Mets by 2.5 games in the NL East, while the Cardinals are three behind Milwaukee in the NL Central after dropping three straight.

Braves vs. Cardinals money line: Atlanta -170, St. Louis +143

Braves vs. Cardinals over/under: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Cardinals run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+118)

ATL: The Braves haven't won three straight since their 14-game streak from June 1-15

STL: The Cardinals are 1-5 in their last six games at Atlanta

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta has won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 13-4 and has struck early in each contest. The Braves scored six runs over the first two innings of the opener and went on to post a 6-3 victory before notching five in the opening frame on Tuesday en route to a 7-1 triumph. Matt Olson has been the team's offensive star in the set, registering two hits and a pair of RBI in each contest.

Max Fried (8-2, 2.66 ERA) lost his first two starts of the season but hasn't since, winning eight consecutive decisions while allowing more than three runs only twice in 14 outings. The 28-year-old left-hander is coming off a victory at Cincinnati on Friday in which he gave up one run and five hits over seven innings. Fried has yet to lose to St. Louis in his career, going 3-0 with a miniscule 0.44 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt is having another strong season at the plate for St. Louis as he ranks second in the NL with a .340 batting average and is tied for the same spot in RBI with 65. The 34-year-old first baseman scored his 1,000th career run on Tuesday and is closing in on two other milestones as he is one homer shy of 300 and needs eight RBI for 1,000. While Goldschmidt has been the Cardinals' top hitter this year, Nolan Arenado is their hottest at the moment.

The 31-year-old slugger entered June with a .278 batting average but has raised it nearly 20 points by going 11-for-20 over his first five contests this month. Arenado has recorded four multi-hit performances, including one in each of the first two games of this series, during the stretch while belting three homers and driving in six runs. Right-hander Miles Mikolas (5-6, 2.61 ERA) has won just one of his last five starts but has allowed fewer than three earned runs in each outing.

