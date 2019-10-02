Braves vs. Cardinals series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 NLDS
The best-of-five National League Division Series gets underway Thursday in Atlanta
The St. Louis Cardinals (91-71), champions of the NL Central, meet the Atlanta Braves (97-64), champions of the NL East, in the NLDS that starts Thursday in Atlanta. For a complete tale-of-the-tape preview, click here.
While the Braves finished six games ahead of the Cardinals during the regular season, their run differentials suggest the teams are much closer in quality. The Braves concluded the regular season with a run differential of plus-112, while the Cardinals checked in at plus-102. As well, the Cardinals achieved their run differential against a somewhat tougher schedule, as measured by opponents' average winning percentage.
Coming in, health is the big question for the favored Braves. Star center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was shut down late in the regular season with groin strain. He's expected to be in the lineup for NLDS, but whether the injury will affect him at the plate, in the field, and on the bases is the unknown. As well, linchpin first baseman Freddie Freeman has been dealing with bone spurs in his right elbow, and the condition worsened in September. Acuna and Freeman are the Braves' two best hitters, and they'll likely need them at something close to full strength if they're going to prevail in this series.
Below you'll find the complete schedule for the Cardinals and Braves series. Do note that the official start times for the later games have not yet been announced.
Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta
5 p.m.
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis
TBA
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis*
TBA
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta*
TBA
TBS
SunTrust Park
* - if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB manager carousel, tracker
Check back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
-
MLB 2019 postseason schedule, bracket
The baseball postseason began on the first day of October
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The playoffs get underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game
-
Kapler, Callaway remain in limbo
Mickey Callaway and Gabe Kapler are both currently in managerial limbo
-
Yankees vs. Twins ALDS schedule
The best-of-five American League Division Series gets underway Friday in the Bronx
-
Tale of the tape: Nationals vs. Dodgers
The top seeded Dodgers will try to end the Nationals' magical run